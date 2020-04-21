Steeler legend Franco Harris says James Conner has a talent for stardom, if he can stay healthy

From his first game as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers until he left as the Super Bowl champion for the fourth and last time, an eight-season spanning 116 NFL games, Franco Harris sat down with injuries just four times. He had many abilities, and availability was one of them.

So he understands better than most of the difficulties running back James Conner faces when entering his fourth season with the Steelers. In his three seasons, Conner has already missed 11 games with a variety of injuries, including six a season ago.

"As a running back, I am very impressed with his talent: running and catching the ball," Harris told Sporting News. "But the injury part, not being able to last a season, has been the difficult part. And being durable and reliable in that regard makes a big difference.

“When it comes to talent, he has the talent for me to be a great NFL running back. The thing about injuries, a lot of that is luck, too. I tell people that you can get injured in any individual move. That's the way it is. But you have to play the game knowing that you want to play the whole game, and you definitely want to play the whole season to help your team. "

NFL DRAFT PROSPECTS 2020: Ranking of the Top 10 Runners

Conner's frequent struggles with injuries (a lower-leg problem in 2017, a knee problem in 2018 that cost two games in a Pro Bowl season, a recurring shoulder sprain last fall) have led to many conversations about the Steelers drafting one of several promising running back prospects in this week's draft.

NFL expert Vinnie Iyer's latest mock Sporting News draft has the Steelers leading Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin to No. 49 overall; they do not have a first-round pick. Prospects like Clyde Edwards-Helaire of LSU, Zack Moss of Utah and J.K. Ohio State Dobbins could also be up for grabs for the team, depending on whether they fall midway through the second round.

Harris suggested the Steelers might want to see the quarterback position given the way it played out last season in the absence of Ben Roethlisberger, who underwent elbow surgery after Week 2. The former third-round pick Mason Rudolph initially showed promise, but struggled after being concussed by a big hit from Ravens safety Earl Thomas in Week 5.

“Put like this: I always think that a player can really develop and meet at any time. Something can change. But right now, I don't think that has happened to our quarterback position, "Harris said, referring to Rudolph and No. 3 quarterback Duck Hodges." Now in the future, can we find another Tom Brady? I guess All teams are looking for that. But as you know, most of the time, the Steelers go to the defense or offensive line, and we won't have a shot at any quarterback until the second round. "

Harris' other thoughts on the Steelers and the NFL:

MORE: The Steelers didn't change their future: they stole Minkah Fitzpatrick

In Pittsburgh exchanging his first-round pick (No. 18 overall) to Miami for safety All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick: “Giving away that first-round player for what we got was worth it. I really liked that move. "

On the increased scrutiny facing draft teams in the current era: “They spent a lot of time studying things, doing things now. I know they spent time on that in the 70s, but by no means did they spend so much time on what people are investing today. It's amazing: They're testing boys, doing all kinds of things with boys. I didn't get an interview. I didn't speak to a team. I didn't speak to anyone. There was nothing of that sort of thing. "

Harris was the thirteenth overall pick in 1972, the only Professional Soccer Hall of Fame option in his draft class.

On the decreasing value that NFL teams are assigning to running backs: "Brokers are undervalued today. It makes me think of Saquon Barkley in last year's draft, and he ended up being rookie of the year. That shows that a runner can still change the game and make a lot of things happen. When you look at the runners today, you look at Christian McCaffrey, and what he accomplished was incredible. If they're not going to consider controlling the ball, that sort of thing, more runners in that style could be the demand in the future. It's a big part of the passing game and the running game. "

On what he expects from Roethlisberger on his return from elbow surgery: "I don't care so much about Ben. I suppose if he comes back, he feels like he's on a certain level, where he can act. And now the rest is targeting those around him: will the offensive line protect him and increase our receiving body? As for caring about Ben and his winning attitude and wanting to do it? No doubt. He will come in with that kind of attitude. "

On Terry Bradshaw's comments that Roethlisberger is the best Steelers QB: "I wouldn't go into battle with any quarterback other than Terry. His drive to succeed and the will to win … and he could make plays when we needed to. Wow."

On what to expect regarding the return of NFL football this season: “I hope that some of us will be allowed to go with social distancing. I hope they will call certain seats, family members who live together and stay together so I can go to a game together. And then, with the stadium layout, practice social distancing. I think they could do that on the computer … and scale it to where people sit. And have a process: a way to get closer to the food stand and a way to leave the food stand with social distancing. And also any bathroom. It would be like a chessboard, I suppose. Not that there is much noise and energy can be obtained from the crowd. But it's something to think about. "

MORE: If Bradshaw Says Big Ben Is The Best Steelers QB, You Should Listen

A businessman since retirement who has focused primarily on nutritious foods, Harris has launched a new hydration product, AdeNation, which is available on the Internet. He had the idea to add a powder mixture to the water that would maintain adequate hydration for all people, athletes and others, after getting sick on a business trip and being surprised by the diagnosis: dehydration.

Harris' company tested AdeNation during two recent soccer seasons in South Carolina. “Last year in South Carolina, they had the hottest summer ever, and some of the schools used our drink. And they hadn't had cramps or got out of the game because of dehydration or the symptoms that affect it with dehydration, cramps and things like that, "Harris said.

“Sometimes you are lucky. I was talking about the eraser, but you're lucky. There have been first-choice busts and there has been the last round of the Hall of Fame. We were lucky and the formula worked.

"It was like, 'Wow, we have a winner here.'"