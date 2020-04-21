Starve for baseball? Here's what you need to know about the KBO, which starts on May 5

Sometime last week, an old friend and former coworker texted me that I'm sure sports fans around the world share: "I just need to see something without a predetermined ending."

With the coronavirus wreaking havoc around the world, the options are few, but they are increasing. The Korean Baseball Organization, the KBO, began its preseason on Monday, with no fans in the stands, and the regular season will begin in a couple of weeks.

Journalist Daniel Kim covers the KBO. I reached out to him via Twitter DM to ask how he feels in and around the South Korean baseball community when the preseason begins.

"I can tell you that players are now getting used to playing in empty stadiums as they have already played several games within the team," wrote Kim. "They are eager to start the season."

We have that feeling. Here's everything you need to know about what's going on with what's generally considered the third best baseball league in the world (behind Japan's MLB and NPB).

KBO schedule

Preseason: The games started on Monday, April 20.

Regular season: Opening day is May 5; It was originally scheduled for March 28. The plan is for each of the 10 teams to play 144 regular season games, which is the normal length of the regular season. Everything just went backwards. The games are played without fans in the stands. It is unclear if that is the rule for the entire season, but it is in effect for now.

Postseason format: The top five qualify. This year, all postseason games will be played at the same stadium, the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. The postseason is scheduled to start on November 4 and end on November 28.

KBO coronavirus precautions

Daily regulations: Here's Kim, on daily regulations: "Temporary controls and masks have been a part of daily life for all of us here for some time now. Whether you go to stadiums or just enter office buildings, your temperatures they control and you have to wear masks. It's been part of our daily routine here so I think the players have adapted to it as well. "

Journalist Jeeho Yoo attended the first preseason games on Monday. This is part of what he wrote.

"The players had to be monitored for temperatures and report the results to the league office. After scoring a run, they could only do aerial bumpers, so as not to touch the bare hands of their teammates. Referees had to wear masks and protective gloves, and so did bats. Spitting is strictly prohibited. That includes eating sunflower seeds and spitting husks. "

What if someone gets sick? If any player tests positive for COVID-19, the league closes for three weeks. Each team would lose 18 games.

Former MLB players at KBO

There is a rich history of MLB players who fought, for one reason or another, and then went to Korea to restart their careers. Eric Thames, for example, started his career with three big years in the KBO, then returned to MLB and hit 72 home runs for the Brewers from 2017 to 2019. Josh Lindbloom's MLB career stalled, but after three excellent seasons of KBO signed a three-year, $ 9.125 million contract with Milwaukee this offseason.

Each team is allowed three foreign players on its roster. Here is a link to the list.

As for the names you might know, Casey Kelly pitched for four seasons in the majors: 2012 and 2015 with the Padres, 2016 with the Braves, and 2018 with the Giants. He pitched at KBO last season and formed a 2.55 ERA in 29 starts. Drew Rucinski also pitched four-year parts in the majors: 2014-15 with the Angels, 2017 with the Twins, and 2018 with the Marlins. He had a 3.05 ERA in 30 starts in South Korea last year. Mel Rojas Jr. is the son of former MLB pitcher Mel Rojas, and after eight years in the minors with the Pirates and Braves organizations (he never made his MLB debut), he has become a star in KBO action. He is averaging .310 and .940 OPS over three years in the league, and he has 67 home runs with 218 RBIs in the past two seasons.

How can you look

That is not exactly resolved yet. Again, from Kim: "Television rights is a very complicated topic here, so I'm not sure about the international broadcast plans. I'll find out in the next few days, I think.

There were rumors last week that ESPN might be interested, and that makes sense. ESPN is a network founded on live sports broadcasting, and there are no live sports in the United States to broadcast. Maybe that will happen. It is a little unprecedented. Not that there has been much interest from the United States in watching KBO baseball live so far.

So, you know, stay tuned. And you can be vigilant by following Daniel Kim, @myKBO, @ Jeeho_1 and @BaseballBrit on Twitter and by visiting KBO's English website.