Stanley Tucci Making a Negroni is the most relaxing thing I've seen all day

This is exactly what we needed.

During this quarantine, many celebrities, from Martha Stewart to Oprah to Ina Garten, have turned to the drink to cope.

Honestly, one of the few famous things that I really relate to.

And now Stanley Tucci has joined the trend, sharing perhaps the most relaxing video I've seen in a long time.

May this video of Stanley Tucci doing a cocktail master class be a blessing on your Twitter feed.

The video begins with his wife Felicity Blunt (yes, Emily's sister!) Asking, "What are you going to do to me?" and then Stanley declares "A Negroni,quot; but first he needs his wine.

From the start, Stanley declares that he prefers his shaken Negronis, and then drops some ice on the ground in his excitement.

"Use your hands because it is the most hygienic way to put ice into the shaker." Hahaha

Next, add a double gulp of gin (but you can use vodka if you prefer), but note that "double gulp,quot; is relative:

It specifies adding a GOOD sweet vermouth and a photo of Campari, and then goes racing with the shaking, one of the most relaxing parts of the entire video.

This is where I remember Stanley is rich / sophisticated and I am poor / sticky: it shows that a Coupe is the ~ glassware ~ suitable for the cocktail, but you can also use a Martini glass.

The proper glassware for my cocktails during quarantine has been "any cup that's clean."

Then Stanley Tucci makes some Stanley Tucci jokes about orange slices, making fun of him buying his sliced ​​oranges. (Don't worry, he doesn't! He's not that kind of celebrity!)

And just when it's time for me to pass it to Felicity, she says "that would never happen!" and take a gigantic sip.

Don't worry, he shares the drink eventually!

However, seriously, look at the whole thing because much of the magic is in his narration throughout the whole thing.

Anyway, this seemingly simple cocktail making video has made waves on the Internet:

THE POWER THAT THIS TWITTER TREND HAS!

And people really can't get enough:

women only want one thing and their Stanley Tucci patiently making a cocktail and explaining each step while doing it

Yes, it even has the Captain America seal of approval:

Love. Stanley Tucci A few (most) days after we finished filming the first Captain America movie, Stanley made us martinis in his trailer. It is an absolute gem. As cool, fun, witty and charming as you think it is, double it and you're halfway there. https://t.co/mEJzuV8oAH

