Stanley Tucci Making a Negroni is the most relaxing thing I've seen all day

This is exactly what we needed.
During this quarantine, many celebrities, from Martha Stewart to Oprah to Ina Garten, have turned to the drink to cope.
And now Stanley Tucci has joined the trend, sharing perhaps the most relaxing video I've seen in a long time.
The video begins with his wife Felicity Blunt (yes, Emily's sister!) Asking, "What are you going to do to me?" and then Stanley declares "A Negroni,quot; but first he needs his wine.
From the start, Stanley declares that he prefers his shaken Negronis, and then drops some ice on the ground in his excitement.
Next, add a double gulp of gin (but you can use vodka if you prefer), but note that "double gulp,quot; is relative:
This is where I remember Stanley is rich / sophisticated and I am poor / sticky: it shows that a Coupe is the ~ glassware ~ suitable for the cocktail, but you can also use a Martini glass.
Then Stanley Tucci makes some Stanley Tucci jokes about orange slices, making fun of him buying his sliced oranges. (Don't worry, he doesn't! He's not that kind of celebrity!)
And just when it's time for me to pass it to Felicity, she says "that would never happen!" and take a gigantic sip.
However, seriously, look at the whole thing because much of the magic is in his narration throughout the whole thing.
Anyway, this seemingly simple cocktail making video has made waves on the Internet:
And people really can't get enough:
Yes, it even has the Captain America seal of approval:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!
%MINIFYHTMLcb90888ce0073efacc3bbd783318dc4c12%%MINIFYHTMLcb90888ce0073efacc3bbd783318dc4c13%