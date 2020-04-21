"Spy Kids,quot; stars Daryl Sabara and Alexa PenaVega met on Instagram and brightened my day

Home Entertainment "Spy Kids,quot; stars Daryl Sabara and Alexa PenaVega met on Instagram and...

Juni and Carmen together again!

Today, while thinking about my own business, I started to see Meghan Trainor's Instagram live with her husband: Spy kids Legend Daryl Sabara.

Instagram / Meghan Trainor

Celebrities have been live on Instagram so often that I honestly didn't think about it much. I love to see the two interact!

The couple had actually ONLY looked again Spy kids, and Daryl was answering questions about the movie (with Meghan lovingly intervening), which I thought was great.

Instagram / Meghan Trainor

Daryl revealed that his warts in the movies were fake, that he actually took ballet between the ages of 3 and 11, so he danced in Spy Kids 2, and who is still in contact with many of his cast members, including Matt O & # 39; Leary, Emily Osment (whom they have met at the grocery store), and Alexa PenaVega …

And then out of nowhere, Meghan announced a "special guest,quot; who turned out to be none other than Alexa PenaVega, aka Carmen Cortez herself!

And despite the fact that Alexa and Daryl have kept in touch, this is actually the first time that Alexa has met Meghan, who was totally enthusiastic throughout the process, as was I too.

The three proceeded to talk about Alexa and Daryl's memories of filming the movies, which was invaluable:

They talked about which Spy kids accessories they still have and both remembered and recited the FULL names of Juni and Carmen.

Daryl revealed that Meghan's parents obtained one of Juni's framed spy suits for him, and he still has his ring.

Dimension Films, Instagram / Meghan Trainor

Alexa also kept one of her outfits and wants to frame it like Daryl's.


Alexa revealed that her kids haven't seen it yet – her five-year-old son Ocean actually prefers The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava GirlWhich is ironic because, "Everyone always thinks we were in that movie."

And then, as another surprising surprise, the children of Alexa and her husband, Carlos PenaVega, greeted Meghan and Daryl, also known as "uncle and aunt."

Instagram / Meghan Trainor

Meghan also completely rejected Big Time Rush, making it all an adorable fangirl moment.


It was honestly a lot of extremely pure and good content and I am so happy to see these Spy Kids as Spy Adults together again.

