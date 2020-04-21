Spotify Releases Curated Podcast Playlists In An Attempt To Make The Platform A Podcast Maker

Spotify is officially trying to solve the podcast discovery problem while also trying to help podcasters reach new audiences. The company announced today that it will launch three human-curated podcast playlists in six countries: the United States, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Brazil. The three weekly playlists are called Best Podcasts of the Week, Brain Snacks and Crime Scene. Each one will be located in the countries and the inhabitants will complete them in each location. Spotify recruited podcast curators from around the world specifically for this feature.

Playlists are meant to get people who already listen to podcasts "to develop a habit around listening on Spotify," says Courtney Holt, vice president, global director of studies and video. The audio platform first tested podcast playlists last year and the time has passed since it watched how people use them. Holt says Spotify is also looking for these playlists to engage people who have never listened to a podcast and to help people looking for something new.

Of course, the launch of the playlist comes at a difficult time for the world, and one in which podcasters are watching to see if the disappearing travel times affect the frequency with which people listen to their shows. Holt says Spotify has seen changes in habits, such as people who listen to shows at different times of the day, but says the company expects the behavior to return to normal as the pandemic eases.

Spotify is making playlists, but it's also making its own podcasts

"I think a lot of people are changing behaviors for a limited time, but we also have signs – we look at our platform globally – and we are seeing different data sets in different markets that are at different stages of responding to the pandemic." He says. The launch of the playlist would have happened with or without the pandemic, he says, which is why the company is continuing with its podcast plans.

Spotify's healing efforts could make some nervous in the industry at large. Apple, the original and biggest name on podcast platforms, features editorial lists, not playlists that loop through each recommended episode. The industry largely respects the views of that team, mainly because Apple is not creating its own podcast content. Spotify, however, is. It owns Gimlet Media, Parcast, Anchor and its own Spotify Studios, all of which are designed to produce different podcasts. People in the industry might worry that Spotify uses its playlists to amplify their own voices. Holt says that people shouldn't worry.

"The product only works if it has editorial integrity, and our editors have been instructed to choose the best content," he says. "It really has very little to do with whether we have achieved it or not … The goal is to reflect what is interesting for a wide constituency, and if our shows are up to it, it is great, but the idea is that this is not a way to celebrate the content produced by Spotify. It's a way to celebrate the shows you have to listen to in a given week because they are amazing. "

He says curators will use a "group of different data sets,quot; to find shows with the eventual goal of building a tool that allows creators to submit their own episodes as well. Along with today's announcement, the company is also rolling out a tool on its Spotify dashboard for Podcasters that will send out a notification to show creators whenever one of their episodes gets included in a playlist.

Holy does not believe that Spotify is positioned as a flavor creator and as a place where everyone can listen to shows, it is problematic for the industry. In any case, it is a benefit, he says.

"The goal is to highlight the industry," says Holt. "So I think the more we do it, the better it will be for everyone."