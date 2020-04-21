Sony's PS5 design remains secret, but designers keep imagining their own PlayStation 5 – BGR

The design, price, and release date of the PS5 are still under wraps, as Sony has yet to reveal these crucial details about the next-gen console.

Reports say Sony could unveil the new console sometime in May, assuming the coronavirus health crisis allows such events to take place.

Meanwhile, the designers have created their own PlayStation 5 design concepts, using the recently announced DualSense controller as inspiration.

Sony will reveal the PlayStation 5 design sometime in the coming months, according to a report a few days ago. That's one of the few remaining PS5 mysteries. Sony has already unveiled the full spec sheet for the next-gen PlayStation, as well as the innovative DualSense controller design, catching up to Microsoft's huge Xbox Series X marketing push. However, the design, price, and release date of the PS5 have not been revealed. And we haven't seen any actual hardware demo yet. People familiar with Sony's plans said the company could announce the PS5 in all its glory next May, but nothing is certain at the moment. It is not clear when the social distancing measures caused by the new coronavirus health crisis will be lifted. And people gatherings, like a PlayStation reveal event, may not be allowed for some time. While Sony isn't ready to show the PS5 console to the world, designers are still making their own. The latest PS5 concept is based on the DualSense controller, the only PS5 hardware Sony has shown to date.

Graphic designer Giuseppe Spinelli partnered with LetsGoDigital to create the following renders. We're looking at a fairly simple PS5 design that reminds us of the PS4. And honestly, it's not really that important how the PS5 will look, as long as the hardware does what it's supposed to do, and as long as the PS5's case helps with cooling. The Xbox Series X, with its simple PC tower-like design, is a perfect example of that.

The PS5 console and DualSense controller in these images are black, with subtle blue light accents. The console itself is as big as the PS4 Pro, the report notes, highlighting the expected ports we'll surely see on the PS5, including USB, HDMI, LAN, power connector, and others. Meanwhile, the controller respects Sony's new design language for the console, but it comes in a color that feels more familiar than the white version Sony showed a few days ago.

Ventilation is possible thanks to the openings at the top of the consoles and on the sides. Cold air is supposed to enter the PS5 from the top, while hot air is removed from the sides. There are also vents at the bottom, and the console sits on small legs to help dissipate heat.

Heat management is critical to any powerful gaming platform, be it a desktop, laptop, or next-gen consoles. A report a few days ago said that Sony may have experienced some heat dissipation issues in its PS5 prototypes, which may have required a redesign. We may never know if that report was based on accurate information. But it will be interesting to see if Sony is ready to reveal the actual PS5 design next month. Until then, you can see more images of the Spinelli concept at this link.

Image Source: PlayStation