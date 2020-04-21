Simulated NFL Draft for QB 2020 Only: Projecting Where Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts and Other Quarterbacks Will Be Selected

The quarterback might be the most difficult position to recruit in the NFL, and it's also the most important. Finding hidden gems like Tom Brady or Russell Wilson can prepare your team for future success, while overdrawing busts like JaMarcus Russell or Jake Locker can take years.

Heisman winner Joe Burrow and Tua Tagavailoa of Alabama have been labeled as must-see prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft, but there are no guarantees in the NFL. They could be decent beginners, they could be busts, or they could end up being generational talents. Or, perhaps, someone else could emerge as the best in class.

Here's a look at all the quarterbacks taken in Sporting News' full seven-round sketch and how they might fit in with their projected teams.

2020 NFL simulated draft for quarterbacks

Round Collect Equipment Player School one one Bengals Joe Burrow LSU one 5 5 Dolphins Tua Tagavailoa Alabama one 9 9 Jaguars Justin Herbert Oregon two 37 Chargers Jordan Love Utah State 3 75 Foals Jacob Eason Washington 3 80 Raiders Jalen hurts Oklahoma 3 98 Patriots Jake Fromm Georgia 6 6 209 Packers Anthony Gordon Washington state 7 7 219 Vikings Brian Lewerke Michigan 7 7 222 Cardinals Bryce Perkins Virginia 7 7 233 Bears Nate stanley Iowa 7 7 235 Lions Steven Montez Colorado 7 7 243 Titans Cole McDonald Hawaii 7 7 253 Vikings Jake Luton Oregon state

Round 1, Pick No. 1 (Bengals): Joe Burrow, LSU

After putting together one of the best college football seasons of all time, Burrow is almost a block from moving to No. 1 overall in Cincinnati. Offensive head coach Zac Taylor said he doesn't see them giving up the No. 1 choice in an exchange, so it appears they are very happy with what they have seen of the Heisman Trophy winner. Burrow is extremely accurate with his throws and is strong enough to stay in his pocket, but he also has the athleticism to avoid fast passing and do something out of thin air.

Round 1, Pick No. 5 (Dolphins): Tua Tagavailoa, Alabama

While there may have been some concerns about Tagavailoa's hip injury, it looks like he's recovering very well and still has plenty of perks. While not as tall as the 6-0 prototype QB, he is mobile enough to escape the pass run and make good throws on the run like a southpaw Russell Wilson. And with Ryan Fitzpatrick under contract for another year in Miami as a security blanket, he will have time to fully recover and be facilitated for the starting role.

Round 1, Pick No. 9 (Jaguars): Justin Herbert, Oregon

Herbert may be the most physically talented quarterback in this draft. He has a large arm, a solid body, and is underrated as an athlete. His biggest difficulties come in the game of short and intermediate passes, where he has a hard time finding the right touch. That could improve with pro-level skill players as he becomes more confident with his receivers. Herbert should be able to compete with Gardner Minshew for the initial job, but it might be better if he is given the role first.

Round 2, Pick No. 37 (Chargers): Jordan Love, Utah

The Chargers manage to get a quarterback in the first round and get a good value with Love in the second. Love (6-4, 224 pounds) is a great quarterback with an even bigger arm, but he stepped back in 2019 in the eyes of many scouts. Some of that could be due to training changes in the state of Utah while struggling with readings and decision-making. But the talent is there, and he can benefit from playing behind Tyrod Taylor for a season before moving on to a starting role.

Round 3, Pick No. 75 (Colts): Jacob Eason, Washington

Another team with a capable starter raises a great arm with great potential. Eason (6-6, 231) has made comparisons to Carson Palmer with his ability to stretch the field with the deep ball, but has also made comparisons to Brock Osweiler for his inability to move in and out of his pocket. However, his arm makes him a more than capable backup behind Phillip Rivers, and he fits perfectly into the Colts' deep action-game passing game.

Round 3, Pick No. 80 (Raiders): Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has openly said he loves Hurts' winning record and believes he could have a good time in the NFL. He had excellent seasons in Alabama and Oklahoma and did a good job improving as a runner and passer on the field last season with Lincoln Riley, and he could eventually replace Derek Carr in the near future.

Round 3, Pick No. 98 (Patriots): Jake Fromm, Georgia

The Patriots need to get a quarterback somewhere to complete their depth chart, so why not here with Fromm? It conforms to the typical New England MO: He is not the most talented athletically, but he is an intoxicating player with a winning record and has the ability to make good decisions before and after the snap. He'll have to learn to anticipate pitches a little better to make up for his weaker arm, but there's no reason to think he couldn't compete with Jarett Stidham to become Tom Brady's replacement.

Round 6, Pick No. 209 (Packers): Anthony Gordon, Washington State

The Packers need a third quarterback to complete their depth chart. Gordon is the latest product from Mike Leach's Air Raid system and scored impressive numbers in 2019, but it doesn't have the same quality of decision-making that made Gardner Minshew a hidden gem in last year's draft. Still, he is someone who could thrive for a few years behind Aaron Rodgers.

Round 7, Pick No. 219 (Vikings): Brian Lewerke, State of Michigan

Lewerke showed a lot of promise in 2017 and many hoped he would fit the mold of Kirk Cousins, Connor Cook and Brian Hoyer as Michigan State QB supporters. But he didn't make much progress in the next two years, as he seemed to be fighting with precision and confidence. He needs to improve his footwork and keep going, but talent and arm endurance make it worth checking out in round seven. Perhaps fellow Spartan Kirk Cousins ​​can help him develop.

Round 7, Pick No. 222 (Cardinals): Bryce Perkins, Virginia

Perkins is an intriguing prospect. His success at the university level was due to his dynamic athletics, as he was at his best when he escaped from his pocket and was able to make fragmentary plays with his arm or legs. He probably won't beat Kyler Murray anytime soon, but it doesn't hurt to have such an athlete on your team or in your practice squad.

Round 7, Pick No. 233 (Bears): Nate Stanley, Iowa

If the Bears decide to trade Mitchell Trubisky and go with Nick Foles as the starter, then they will need a third quarterback on the depth chart. Stanley, who projects as backup with the potential to become a starter over time, would be a pretty decent option by the end of the draft. And even if they don't trade Trubisky, Stanley would probably still be an update on Tyler Bray, the current third stringer.

Round 7, Pick No. 235 (Lions): Steven Montez, Colorado

Montez (6-4, 231 lbs) has good size, a solid arm and decent mobility, but he has struggled to improve as a decision maker. It may be something I can improve on, but things only get more difficult at the next level. Still, based on talent alone, it's worth a try at this point in the draft.

Round 7, Pick No. 243 (Titans): Cole McDonald, Hawaii

McDonald does not have a particularly strong arm and does not yet have the foresight skills to be considerate of the boys at the top end of the draft. Still, the Titans need a third quarterback to complete their depth chart, and he's good enough with his reads and an athlete decent enough to bring something of value like a seventh-round pick.

Round 7, Pick No. 253 (Vikings): Jake Luton, State of Oregon

From being a Wing-T quarterback in high school to transferring from Idaho to Ventura Community College to Oregon State, Luton has been overlooked for most of his career, so it is fitting that he be the last quarterback in field taken in the simulated draft. But it's an intriguing development prospect with good size, adequate precision, and an NFL-ready arm. He is not very mobile, but he played in a professional style system before and does not turn the ball around, making him a good player at the end of the draft.