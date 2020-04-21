Show The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah ’On Staying Nimble – Deadline

The daily show of social distance with Trevor Noah It was one of the first nightly shows to return to television after the close of production.

The Comedy Central series, which airs Monday through Friday at 11 p.m., returned on March 23, after initially launching on its social and online channels.

"We are designed for this in some way because we are very flexible and can change gears very quickly," executive producer and executive producer Jen Flanz tells Deadline.

The show has been a mix of interviews and clips from Daily program Correspondents, as well as Noah's happiest moments.

The comedian has had a variety of guests, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose first nightly interview caught more than 32 million viewers, Bill Gates, Governor Gavin Newson, and the night before he had basketball star and philanthropist Steph Curry.

Flanz says Fauci's team reached out to The Daily Show, eager to reach the show's young audience: The series is the number one nightly show with viewers ages 18 to 34, as well as young men. "Dr. Fauci came to us because he noted that our audience is a younger audience and the idea is to get the message across to younger people, who may not be taking the virus so seriously," she says.

She adds that they made a conscious effort to speak to experts during the pandemic. "We are much less a celebrity stop and much more about information. It's a fun news interview. Even when we interview celebrities, we always ask if there's a cause you're interested in debating, even when they come to promote a movie, so it wasn't So difficult for us to make the change. The Daily Show has always been a stop for politicians. We wanted to make sure the viewers were informed. "

After many of the interviews, and at the end of the show, Noah has been promoting a variety of charities and the show has implemented the YouTube donation button in the Daily Show and Comedy Central content. The program has now raised just under $ 500,000 for Coronavirus charities including City Harvest, No Kid Hungry, Feeding America, Save The Children and the New York Mayor's Fund for First Aid.

Obviously, there are challenges to doing the show under the circumstances. Flanz says communication is the most complicated element, as staff can no longer meet only at Zoom, and that the team has advanced filming to ensure a smooth post-process. Now record between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. instead of between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. "It is a crisis," he admits.

However, Flanz adds that they have gotten used to a routine. "(At first), it seemed like we could never have done The daily show of all our individual houses and now we do it every day. As a result of all this, they are small potatoes, but it has been great to discover how we can all communicate and transmit it. It has definitely become a routine, even if it is a very strange routine. "

There's also a timing issue as Noah has no audience to receive comments. Flanz says this puts more responsibility on producers to ensure jokes are good. She adds that the fact that The Daily Show has a busy digital and social media team led by supervising producer and head of digital content and strategy Ramin Hedayati helps. "The good thing is that with our digital social team, we see a lot of Internet content, we feel inspired to make the program a hybrid between an evening program and the Internet, because that is what many of our fans are, the other things they are seeing have a more similar rhythm. "

The Hedayati team has been creating a large amount of content that is broadcast both online and occasionally in the linear program. For example, Roy Wood, Jr. and Michael Kosta have released a March-Madness-style bracket for Trump's Best Word and released trailers for Pandumbic and Pandumbic 2,

Hedayati tells Deadline: "We are producing things all the time, we are not so committed to the show's schedule. We could have something finished the night before and post it online. We always go. On the digital side, it feels like Trevor is taking having as much fun as possible, playing with different cameras and different sets, which is a fun game. ”

Flanz says the whole situation has forced them to come up with new ways to be creative. "We can't do the show and go back to what we normally do. It's been fun trying to figure out how to make this show interesting for viewers and Trevor."

While New York is still in the midst of the pandemic, with Governor Cuomo recently extending the order to stay home until at least May 15, there is no sign of returning to the studio.

Flanz says that while current news production is relentless, she says this has been the case since the 2016 election when Donald Trump was elected president. "This is a lot of news, but I don't think it is that different. We used to do conventions and elections, so we felt we would have a little break for a year to do other things that interest us. It's ruthless, but I'm not sure it's much more ruthless than it has been, "she adds." I'm excited about when we can have meetings again, where we are all in the same place. "