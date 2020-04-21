Sharp Demand for Face Masks Blocks Website and Smart Home Devices

Sharp announced last month that it would start making facial masks at its television factory in Japan, and this morning they were available to order, at least, that was the plan. The demand for the skins has overwhelmed Sharp's servers to the point that not only is it nearly impossible to access the online store, but the internet services for the company's smart home devices have also been phased out.

Asahi Shimbun It reports that Sharp IoT devices, such as air conditioners that connect to the Internet and use smartphones for controls, are currently experiencing problems. A Sharp representative apologized for the problem, saying the company is investigating the root cause. According to the company, the problems may have been caused by concentrated traffic to a server that handles user accounts for both the online store and smart devices.

The masks resemble regular medical masks that are commonly used in Japan and other Asian countries to help prevent the spread of disease, but have a Sharp logo on the bottom. They cost 2,980 yen (~ $ 28) for a box of 50, with $ 680 yen ($ 6) for shipping, and customers are restricted from buying one box at a time every three days. The store started operating at 10AM JST today, but as of this writing (almost five hours later) it is still offline.