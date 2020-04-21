Shane Lynch blames Split of 12-year-old wife for closure of coronavirus

WENN / Vince Maher

Admitting to have moved out of the family home, the Boyzone member claims during a podcast appearance that he is praying that he and Sheena White can sort things out while they are apart.

Boyzone star Shane lynch and his wife, Sheena White, have separated.

The singer moved out of the family home, where he lived with White and his two daughters, after confronting his spouse during the coronavirus blockade.

"We have had difficult moments and we are going through difficult moments in this moment of isolation," the singer said during an appearance in Paul DananThe podcast "Morning After".

"I'm not even in my family's house right now because she and I were in each other's throats. It wasn't a good time or a good space … You discover things about relationships and it can be very difficult. It can be a fight. "

"I am praying every day, my wife and I arrange our things and I return with my children. I pray the longer, my wife and I are separated at this time, during these difficult times, it creates a fortress so when we come back together the Life will continue to be amazing for the next 15, 20, 30 years (sic) … I have to wait for my time. "

Shane, who was previously married Eternal star Easther Bennettand Sheena were married in 2007.

Her daughters, Billie Rae and Marley Mae, are eleven-seven years old.