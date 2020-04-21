Shailene Woodley separated from Ben Volavola because she is not ready for marriage

Instagram

The actress & # 39; Divergent & # 39; reveals that she broke up with her rugby player boyfriend after realizing she is not ready to 'fully commit' with a relationship while filming his new movie.

Shailene Woodley called time in his romance with the rugby player Ben Volavola After a movie role, she realized she was not ready to "fully commit" to a relationship.

The "Big Little Lies"Star opened up to Bustle about the status of their relationship, admitting that she had decided to lock herself up alone in a cabin during the coronavirus pandemic that followed the separation.

"I was in a relationship with someone and we were well on our way to marriage and children," he said. "(But during filming End Beginnings) I realized that I was still at an age where I couldn't fully commit. She couldn't be available to him the way he wanted to be. He didn't love me completely. "

Shailene plays Daphne in the new movie "Endings Beginnings," with the movie following her character as she sleeps with two best friends after making a six-month celibacy vow. Director, Drake DoremusHe gave the cast an 80-page summary of the film and told them to improvise the rest, and it was this process that made the 28-year-old realize the problems in their relationship.

"What an entire movie improvises is forcing you to be honest in a way that even in your own life you are not," he explained. "Because of that raw and vulnerable state we put ourselves in when playing these characters, I learned a lot about what worked and what didn't work in my personal life."

But now that she has no potential suitors to distract herself, Shailene is totally focused on personal growth during the global health pandemic.

"I was trying to use relationships to distract myself from knowing myself," she explained. "(Now) I can't run away from myself. I can try, but my house is not that big."