See James Corden control his famous friends amid social estrangement

James Corden he is "checking,quot; his famous friends in the midst of social estrangement.
The night star secretly paid them a virtual tour during Monday's episode of The Late Late Show.
"To make sure that I and my friends and friends of our show can always stay in touch, we have established a system so that we can register for many, many guests who are friends of the show through a live video broadcast whenever we want." Corden explained. "They don't know when I'm looking. It's a secret feeding. But we think it's important that we check them regularly to see if they're okay."
Corden used "technology,quot; and a very specific "WI-FI,quot; that only sent a message to a celebrity's home when the host landed on a photo of that celebrity through his "Checkin & # 39; In,quot; wheel. For example, after you spun the wheel and landed on a photo of Josh Groban, fans were able to see a "secret video link,quot; of the 39-year-old singer at his home. So what was the four-time Grammy nominee doing? The images showed Groban wearing a banana costume while eating a banana and answering his banana "phone,quot;.
"I think we've all been through that quarantine phase, haven't we?" Corden said. "We have all been in that phase of banana isolation."
the Peter Rabbit celebrity was also registered in Whitney Cummings, who gave a little flip after trying to slide down the stairs on a cushion. Also, he took a look at the houses of Tony Halewho was watching Catwalk Project with a doll and Michael Buble, who was debating with his wife Luisana Lopilato on whether to watch Love is blind or Tiger king on Netflix
"When you start treating me like Mark treats Jessica, then you have a choice," he joked. "Love is blind! "
Of course, this was all just part of a sketch. Watch the video to see Corden's silly trick.
%MINIFYHTMLc604045e70391ababffa2a388f09663214%