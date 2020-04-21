See James Corden control his famous friends amid social estrangement

James Corden he is "checking,quot; his famous friends in the midst of social estrangement.

The night star secretly paid them a virtual tour during Monday's episode of The Late Late Show.

"To make sure that I and my friends and friends of our show can always stay in touch, we have established a system so that we can register for many, many guests who are friends of the show through a live video broadcast whenever we want." Corden explained. "They don't know when I'm looking. It's a secret feeding. But we think it's important that we check them regularly to see if they're okay."

Corden used "technology,quot; and a very specific "WI-FI,quot; that only sent a message to a celebrity's home when the host landed on a photo of that celebrity through his "Checkin & # 39; In,quot; wheel. For example, after you spun the wheel and landed on a photo of Josh Groban, fans were able to see a "secret video link,quot; of the 39-year-old singer at his home. So what was the four-time Grammy nominee doing? The images showed Groban wearing a banana costume while eating a banana and answering his banana "phone,quot;.

"I think we've all been through that quarantine phase, haven't we?" Corden said. "We have all been in that phase of banana isolation."