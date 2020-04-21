Scout Willis reveals why Bruce Willis is in quarantine with Demi Moore

Scout Willis reveals how her family, including her divorced parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore they ended social distancing together in Idaho.

The family raised their eyebrows when they began sharing photos of themselves huddled together in the past few weeks. The reaction to the footage wasn't necessarily because Bruce and Demi are on bad terms, in fact the exes are as cordial as a divorced couple can be. But to some it seemed quite strange considering Bruce's wife Emma Heming It is a social estrangement in Los Angeles with her two daughters.

However, Scout is now setting the record directly on the Dopey podcast. According to We weeklyThe 28-year-old revealed that her stepmother and stepsisters simply couldn't make the trip from Los Angeles to Sun Valley, Idaho. "My stepmother was also going to come here with my little sisters," she explained. "(But) my little sister … (who) never had a conversation about not fucking with hypodermic needles … she found (needles in a park and) actually tried to put her shoe in with him and touched her foot."