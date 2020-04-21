"Scoob!" To jump theaters and play houses; How Director Tony Cervone Finished The Movie – Deadline

As more studios experiment with taking high-quality photos home during the current COVID-19 home quarantine, Warner Bros. is getting into the mix by speeding up its animated photo. Scoob! on PVOD and Premium Digital Property on May 15 in the US USA and Canada. The animated shot of the great movie directed by Tony Cervone from the famous cartoon television series Hanna-Barbera Scooby Doo It originally opened on May 15 in theaters.

Scoob! It will be available for a 48-hour PVOD rental period for $ 19.99 or EST price of $ 24.99. Warner Bros. has no future plans to have great photos like Wonder Woman 1984, Tenet, In the Heights jump theaters and head to the houses. In the heights It was rescheduled today for June 18, 2021. If there are movie theaters open in mid-May, I understand Scoob! It will not play in theaters.

The other reasons why, we hear, Warners is also taking Scoob! at home it's largely because the movie is finished. Recently, Universal's decision to take Trolls World Tour in houses over the Easter weekend with a 48-hour PVOD rental of $ 19.99 produced an estimated first weekend income in the United States between $ 40M- $ 50M. Paramount recently downloaded MRC The lovebirds to Netflix, with STX sending its familiar live-action feature My spy to Amazon Prime. Disney announced that Artemis Fowl, Originally slated to open in theaters over Memorial Day weekend, it would go to Disney + sometime in the future.

Warner Bros. President and CEO Ann Sarnoff made the announcement about Scoob! today. Earlier today, AT&T announced that WarnerMedia's HBO Max will be offered for free or through promotion to "tens of millions" of its US Internet, video and wireless customers. USA On the launch date of the streaming service of May 27.

"While we are all eager to once again be able to show our films in theaters, we are navigating unprecedented new times that require creative thinking and adaptability in the way we distribute our content," said Sarnoff. "We know that fans are eager to see Scoob! And we are thrilled to be able to offer this movie for families to enjoy while at home together. "

The new photo follows how Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they teamed up with young detectives Fred, Velma, and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of solved cases and shared adventures, Scooby and the gang face off. to his eldest, The most challenging mystery of all time: a plot to free the Cerberus ghost dog from the world. As they compete to stop this global "apocalypse", the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic fate greater than anyone imagined.

Cast of Scoob! includes Will Forte as Shaggy; two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg as Blue Falcon; Jason Isaacs as the infamous Dick Dastardly; Gina Rodríguez as Velma; Zac Efron as Fred; Amanda Seyfried as Daphne; Kiersey Clemons as Falcon Fury pilot Dee Dee Skyes; Ken Jeong as Dynomutt of the Falcon Force; Tracy Morgan as Caveman Captain; and Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo.

Warner Bros. released two live-action versions of Scooby Doo on the big screen for the first few years, directed by Raja Gosnell and written by James Gunn, which amassed nearly half a billion at the global box office.

While live-action production is stagnant, animation films have had a wonderful time during the COVID-19 weather as they continue to be in production. Most productions are used to remotely work in remote locations with Zoom calls coordinated by the photo director and producers with crew units. by Scoob! its animation provider was based in Dallas, TX, and most of the work was done in a studio in Montreal.

Cervone told Deadline that when the COVID-19 cases came up last month, Scoob! he was close to finishing, already in the mixing stage, with the shots finished and heading to DI. The editorial department at the time broke up and brought his team home to work. Color correction was also completed in-house, and it was crucial that the crew have the same standard monitor for consistent results. The same goes for speakers when it comes to sound design and editing.

"We would make sure everything was in sync, that we had the same type of quality speakers, that there was a bandwidth large enough that we could really improve the sound quality, and so from a design standpoint, we were able to do that too, "Cervone tells Deadline.

Any actor ADR could easily be managed by an actor via an iPhone. In the animated footage, the talent is likely to record remotely – that is, earlier in production, Issacs recorded in a London studio, which Cervone would remotely monitor from Montreal via Skype.

"Animation teams work together remotely quite easily," says Cervone, "we're used to working at home and we're used to working remotely and overcoming these kinds of challenges."

"This film has consumed me for the past five years and I am very happy with the results of all that effort and hard work. This team really lived up to the circumstances and really did a great job," said Cervone.