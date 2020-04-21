Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman agree to temporarily cease fire to alleviate coronavirus

Instagram

As part of the star-studded All-In Challenge, the & # 39; Deadpool & # 39; star and the actor of & # 39; X-Men & # 39; They will unite to help a lucky family run a lemonade stand that falls to first responders.

Up News Info –

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh jackman They are stopping their long and fun fight as part of the star-studded All-In Challenge.

The couple have promised to put their well-documented match on hold for charity.

"Hugh and I have a temporary ceasefire in our enmity for @allinchallenge," Reynolds announced on Instagram along with a photo of the couple.

<br />

Jackman confirmed the news and added, "So I have agreed to trust Ryan to shut up one day. A (very) temporary ceasefire for @allinchallenge."

<br />

The initiative invites stars to offer life-time experiences to fans who donate funds, which will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. Ryan and Hugh will team up to help a lucky family manage a lemonade stand.

"Now, at last, these two arch enemies are calling for a ceasefire and putting their differences aside for 24 hours to help children make a difference," a statement said on the organization's website. "Armed with a fresh copy of & # 39; Running a Lemonade Stand for Dummies & # 39 ;, Ryan and Hugh will go home and help their children set up and run a semi-successful lemonade stand for two hours, and all proceeds will go to help first responders. "

The couple's friendly enmity began when Ryan did his best to convince the actor to reprise his role as the popular Marvel Comics character Wolverine once again for the future. "dead Pool"movie after Hugh announced 2017"Logan"It would be his last outing as the" X-Men "mutant. Since then, the two stars have teased and teased each other in a long series of hilarious parodies on social media.