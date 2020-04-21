Russian Su-35 fighter intercepts US Navy P-8A aircraft. USA On the coast of Syria

The Su-35 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the United States Navy P-8A submarine reconnaissance aircraft as it approached Syrian airspace, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It is also noted that the interception of the American plane also took place in the sky over the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday, April 19. The fighter rose from the Khmeimim Air Base to identify an unknown object in airspace.

“On April 19, the Russian team that controls airspace over the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea detected an air target that was making a flight to Russia's military installations in the Syrian Arab Republic. A fighter jet from the Hmeymim Air Base Alert Rapid Reaction Force was scrambled to identify the target, "the ministry said in a statement.

The plane belonged to the US Navy. USA

After the American plane changed course, the Russian fighter returned to its air base, the ministry added.

"The Russian Aerospace Force aircraft carried out and performed all flights in strict compliance with international norms for the use of airspace over neutral waters," the statement said.

The declaration of the army of the EE. USA He said a Russian fighter jet cut Sunday less than 25 feet from a US military plane. In the US, marking the second time in less than a week that Russian pilots' unsafe maneuvers put Navy pilots at risk.

BREAKING: Another insecure #Russian 🇷🇺 interception of 🇺🇸 @We navy P-8 in international airspace above #Mediterranean Sea! The Russian plane approached 25 feet from the P-8, putting both crews in danger. We expect nothing less than professional and safe interactions!@USEmbRuPress pic.twitter.com/gDdcQQRkOi – US Naval Forces. USA Europe-Africa / USA USA 6th Fleet (@USNavyEurope) April 19, 2020

The eastern Mediterranean sea incident involved a Russian SU-35 fighter performing two high-speed interceptions from a US P-8A submarine reconnaissance aircraft. The US, Naval Forces of Europe and Africa said Sunday night, without specifying the location.

While the first interception was deemed safe, the second was considered "unsafe and unprofessional because the SU-35 performed a high-speed, high-power maneuver that reduced the aircraft's separation to less than 25 feet," said NAVEUR it's a statement.