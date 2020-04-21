Russell Wilson's reaction to Ciara doing her nails is priceless

Russell Wilson I can not wait Ciaramanicure appointments to resume
On Tuesday, the professional athlete made a hilarious cameo in the pregnant star's Instagram video, where she was doing a manicure at home. As the "One, Two Step,quot; singer brushed her nails, it became apparent that social estrangement had gotten the best of Russell.
"When the nail shop is closed," the publication captioned. Sitting next to Russell while filing his nails, Ciara went to the camera and said, "This is how they work, ladies." Meticulously limiting each nail, he received an unimpressed look from the Seattle Seahawks player, who appeared to be annoyed by the sound.
Laughing at her expression, the mother of two continued, "Just another day in quarantine." Still dazed by the noise, Russell looked at Ciara and held her head in his hand. As she moved to the next finger, he leaned back in his chair and rolled his eyes, hoping it would end soon.
After sharing her video, Ciara turned to her Stories to showcase the finished product before applying her tips. "Nail Saga," she wrote about the image of her long, perfectly filed nails.
As the couple continues to practice social estrangement, the "Level Up,quot; singer has been candid about the difficulties she has faced as a future mother. Last week, Ciara shared a video of the famous quarterback's FaceTiming herself during her recent ultrasound appointment.
"The life of a pregnant woman in the Covid-19 era is very interesting … Russ had to put FaceTime on me from the car for our ultrasound," the singer wrote on Instagram. On Twitter, she added: "Ultrasound visits during this Covid-19 era is a bummer because my husband @DangeRussWilson cannot come with me for my visit. It is truly a difficult time for pregnant women."
Days before their checkup, the couple announced that they are expecting a baby with an adorable gender reveal video, where Ciara, Russell and their two children Sienna Princess Wilson, 2 and Future Zahir Wilburn, 5, whom he shares with his ex FutureThey fired confetti guns into the sky and revealed the baby's sex with their blue confetti.
