Russell Wilson's reaction to Ciara doing her nails is priceless

Russell Wilson I can not wait Ciaramanicure appointments to resume

On Tuesday, the professional athlete made a hilarious cameo in the pregnant star's Instagram video, where she was doing a manicure at home. As the "One, Two Step,quot; singer brushed her nails, it became apparent that social estrangement had gotten the best of Russell.

"When the nail shop is closed," the publication captioned. Sitting next to Russell while filing his nails, Ciara went to the camera and said, "This is how they work, ladies." Meticulously limiting each nail, he received an unimpressed look from the Seattle Seahawks player, who appeared to be annoyed by the sound.

Laughing at her expression, the mother of two continued, "Just another day in quarantine." Still dazed by the noise, Russell looked at Ciara and held her head in his hand. As she moved to the next finger, he leaned back in his chair and rolled his eyes, hoping it would end soon.