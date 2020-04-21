Ross Lynch responds to racist enemies who criticize Jaz Sinclair's romance

Instagram

Ross Lynch is happily dating her "The chilling adventures of Sabrina"co-star Jaz SinclairAlthough some people don't feel the same way about them, especially because of their races. However, the actor has a few words for those people through a shared Instagram post on Monday, April 20.

Sharing on the photo sharing platform a series of photos of the couple together, Ross said to his enemies in the caption: "You who hate jasmine and the relationship I have (especially on the grounds of race) can take a step back. We are both extremely happy. Thank you. "

Jaz stepped in and said, "Tell them."

The people in the comment section have come to his defense and have shown their support. One wrote all in capital letters: "THE FACT THAT THIS HAS TO BE FALSE IS FUN! HOW CAN ANYONE WHO IS MAN OF THE YALLS RELATIONSHIP BE !!!!! Meanwhile, another person said:" When it is 2020 and the Interracial couples STILL have to go through this … I'm sick. "

"It's sad how people still attack the idea of ​​a mixed-race couple when it's really nobody's business, how to stop now. Please and THANK YOU," someone else commented, as another shared some encouraging words, "Ignore Haters! My boyfriend and I also get hate. All relationships are beautiful. Race doesn't matter. " There was also someone who said, "Anyone who is not happy with you and Jasmine's relationship can go suck on a big toe. You are all CUTE and deserve to be happy."

Dating rumors between Ross and Jaz surfaced earlier this year, before the two made their relationship with a TikTok video official. In the video, which was configured in Bruno Mars"Treasure," the two of them came out in robes only to collide the five of them and cut their haute couture outfits.