Rohit Shetty gives up 8 of her hotels for on-duty police officers

ndia has been in a blocked state since the outbreak of the Corona virus. The government was forced to issue a blockade across the country to ensure that the virus does not spread on a large scale as we have seen in other parts of the world. However, this move had a fair amount of repercussions, as it left millions of people across the country out of business.

At the time of the crisis, many Bollywood stars have stepped forward and done their utmost to ease pressure on the government by providing basic facilities like food and shelter for those in need. Rohit Shetty also gave up eight of her hotels in Mumbai for the police officers on duty to rest. Mumbai police thanked the filmmaker on social media by writing a lovely tweet. They wrote: “#RohitShetty has provided eight hotels across the city for our #CovidWarriors on duty to rest, shower and change with arrangements for breakfast and dinner. We appreciate this kind gesture and for helping us in #TakingOnCorona and keeping Mumbai safe. "

Apart from this, Rohit Shetty also made a donation of Rs. Rs 51 thousand to help daily salaried workers who are most affected by the blockade.