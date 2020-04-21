Rob Gronkowski Trading Degrees: Obvious to Patriots, Scraper for Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski needed Tom Brady to leave the Patriots to make his decision to retire and return to the NFL. Gronkowski will join Brady at the Buccaneers after a sudden and surprising trade that fell on Tuesday afternoon, just two days before the 2020 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that New England is giving up Gronkowski's rights, along with a seventh-round pick, to Tampa Bay. In return, they will receive a fourth-round pick this year.

So what does Sporting News think of this trade? Here's how the Patriots and Buccaneers did it:

MORE: Gronk Makes A Surprise NFL Comeback, And Twitter Is Losing It

Patriots Grade: A +

As far as the Patriots are concerned, Gronkowski was completely off the stage, given his semi-rebuilding status with Bill Belichick and Gronk wanting to play Brady again. So the Patriots, without a second-round pick, and three third rounds, essentially upgraded a pick for three rounds on Day 3 at zero cost.

The Patriots will likely need to tackle the tight end in the draft, and now they have an additional team to do that with. They may choose too late to take top receiving prospect at the position, Cole Kmet of Notre Dame, but will have a shot against Brycen Hopkins of Purdue, Hunter Bryant of Washington or Harrison Bryant of FAU on Day 2. Among the options of the Day 3 will include Dayton & # 39; s Adam Trautman, Albert Okwuegbunam from Missouri and Thaddeus Moss from LSU.

Buccaneers Grade: C

On paper, Gronkowski's landing gives the Bucs a devastatingly large receiving corps with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at the wideout and Gronk, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate on tight end. The problem is that Bruce Arians' offense isn't always the best environment for a tight end, much less for three. History suggests that his passing game on the field works consistently better with 11 people (three widths).

Also, the tight end wasn't as much of a need for the Bucs as a right tackle, a runner who caught passes or a fast-paced, big game outside threat to support Evans and Godwin, especially after the team decided not to return to sign Breshad Perriman for the same annual cost as Gronkowski.

The Bucs need to use Howard to move up from No. 14 in the draft to make sure they get one of the best tackles. This is how they make this exchange make sense, beyond reuniting Gronk with his best friend. Howard walked in and out of the Arians doghouse last year and will become a free agent in 2021 if the Bucs don't exercise their club option on their rookie contract. Even if Gronk is a short-term play, it makes sense to treat Howard with Brate blocked in the long term.

Gronkowski has also been out of the game for over a year and turns 31 in May, bringing his recent wear history to Tampa Bay. There is no guarantee that Gronk will be elite again, or turn back the clock for Brady.

It's a good opportunity for Gronkowski to return to the league, but it's questionable that the Bucs accommodated that wish unless they have strong follow-up moves planned to go "it all,quot; in a Super Bowl race with Brady and a truly enhanced offense. Adding Gronk may still work, but it's hard to deny all the ifs associated with that at the moment.