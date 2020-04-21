Rob Gronkowski reacts to Tom Brady's TMI compliment on his manhood

Rob Gronkowski finally heads those comments Tom brady made on your package.

In the Monday episode at Watch what happens live, the professional athlete chimed in on the TMI compliment the former New England Patriots quarterback gave him during his interview on The Howard Stern Show, where he called his penis "amazing,quot;. While you chat with Andy CohenRob admitted that he was surprised to see that his manhood was a topic of discussion, but he was finally flattered.

"Well, he described it as looking amazing, which I think is the greatest compliment of my career along with playing with Tom," he said, adding, "I see some headlines that, you know, that rated my hot dog incredibly nice. " So, you know, I was a little surprised. But then at the same time, I'm like it's The Howard Stern Show. If you go to that show, anything is a game at any time … even for Tom. "

As for what Rob thinks of Tom's package, The masked singer Star joked that "it's not as good as mine."