Rob Gronkowski reacts to Tom Brady's TMI compliment on his manhood

Rob Gronkowski finally heads those comments Tom brady made on your package.
In the Monday episode at Watch what happens live, the professional athlete chimed in on the TMI compliment the former New England Patriots quarterback gave him during his interview on The Howard Stern Show, where he called his penis "amazing,quot;. While you chat with Andy CohenRob admitted that he was surprised to see that his manhood was a topic of discussion, but he was finally flattered.
"Well, he described it as looking amazing, which I think is the greatest compliment of my career along with playing with Tom," he said, adding, "I see some headlines that, you know, that rated my hot dog incredibly nice. " So, you know, I was a little surprised. But then at the same time, I'm like it's The Howard Stern Show. If you go to that show, anything is a game at any time … even for Tom. "
As for what Rob thinks of Tom's package, The masked singer Star joked that "it's not as good as mine."
Still on the subject of his former teammate, Andy wanted to hear Rob's opinion on the rumors that he will come out of retirement to join Tom at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.
"Andy, do you want to know what's so cool, man?" he started. "The day I retired, within 24 hours there were already rumors that I was going to come out of retirement. I feel good right now. I'm happy where I am. You just never know, man. You never know."
During the show, the tight end was also asked to rate the best halftime performances of the Super Bowl. Given a list of Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Maroon 5Rob explained that he was unable to see any of the live performances on game day, but declared Katy the favorite of the three.
"I'll go with Katy Perry as number 1 for the shark, you know, I have to see that later, the shark jumping up and down," he said. "It was fantastic. Then I will go with Lady Gaga because I was able to see Lady Gaga's performance after the Super Bowl was done another day. I will have to put Maroon 5 at number 3 because I have not seen the Maroon 5 halftime show,quot; .
Rob added: "I remember everyone talking about him ripping off his shirt, saying it wasn't appropriate. I know that every time I take off my shirt, it's appropriate. So, you know, I have to put him at number 3 for ripping off his shirt and be inappropriate. Because when I do, I am appropriate. "
