Rob Gronkowski makes surprise NFL comeback as Buccaneer, and Twitter is missing him

Gronk is back.

The current 24/7 WWE champion, oh, and multiple-time Lombardi Trophy winner, is reportedly returning from the NFL, being traded from the Patriots to the Buccaneers on Tuesday afternoon for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, according to Adam Schefter. The Buccaneers will send a seventh-round pick in the other direction.

Trade, physical pending: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, the source tells ESPN. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

The development comes after a year of speculation that Gronkowski wanted to return to the soccer field. It's happening, only not in New England. He will meet teammate and soccer ball pitcher Tom Brady, who signed at Tampa Bay this offseason after 20 years in New England.

Of course, news of Gronk's pending return set the Twittersphere on fire:

Good luck convincing me that Tom didn't tell Gronk to sit down for a year to rehabilitate himself when he made his decision about his senior year with the Patriots, so when he goes somewhere else, Robby will be ready too. good luck. – brianna pirre (@ bsp_13) April 21, 2020