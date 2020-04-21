Home Sports Rob Gronkowski makes surprise NFL comeback as Buccaneer, and Twitter is missing...

Rob Gronkowski makes surprise NFL comeback as Buccaneer, and Twitter is missing him

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
Gronk is back.

The current 24/7 WWE champion, oh, and multiple-time Lombardi Trophy winner, is reportedly returning from the NFL, being traded from the Patriots to the Buccaneers on Tuesday afternoon for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, according to Adam Schefter. The Buccaneers will send a seventh-round pick in the other direction.

The development comes after a year of speculation that Gronkowski wanted to return to the soccer field. It's happening, only not in New England. He will meet teammate and soccer ball pitcher Tom Brady, who signed at Tampa Bay this offseason after 20 years in New England.

Of course, news of Gronk's pending return set the Twittersphere on fire:

