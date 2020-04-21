Rob Gronkowski hints at NFL comeback: I'm not done

Rob Gronkowski says he is "not totally done,quot; with football as rumors of a possible NFL return continue to gain momentum.

The three-time Super Bowl champion retired in March last year, but is rumored to be joining former Patriots legend Tom Brady in the Buccaneers. Gronkowski has kept busy after retiring. The 30-year-old won the WWE Championship 24/7 earlier this month after a striking career change.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht recently said he "had no idea,quot; whether the previous tight end could come out of retirement, but Gronkowski certainly did not dismiss the idea.

"The day I retired, within 24 hours there were already rumors that I was going to come out of retirement," Gronkowski said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "I feel good now, I'm happy where I am. You just never know, man. You just never know. You never know. I'm not completely finished."

Despite Gronkowski's rumors to Buccaneers, he would not be immediately eligible to play at Tampa Bay. If you decide to go back and play in the NFL, the Patriots still have their rights for a season. Therefore, it would take an exchange for Gronk to play alongside his former quarterback.