Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady's reunion has propelled us to soccer

Adam Glanzman for Getty Images
Let's go soccer bromances!
If you thought Rob Gronkowski When you finished putting on your helmets and shirts, you were clearly wrong.
According to the NFLThe New England Patriots agreed to trade Gronk with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick.
So what does this mean for those who may not watch ESPN every night? Don't worry, we are not judging. Means Gronk and Tom brady They will meet and play on the same soccer team again for the 2020-2021 season.
While both players haven't commented on the news, this dynamic duo has captured the attention of both soccer and pop culture fans for their friendship and chemistry on and off the field.
In fact, the two recently congratulated themselves on their manhood. We told you that these are not your average teammates. Earlier this week, Gronk appeared on Watch what happens live where Andy Cohen I asked him about the rumors that he might be coming out of retirement.
At the same time, the athlete was silent.
"Andy, do you want to know what a great man is? The day I retired, in 24 hours, there were already rumors that I was going to leave retirement. I feel good now. I am happy where I am and you never know,quot;, shared. "I'm not totally finished. I like to be in shape."
Gronk continued: "I am a weapon. I feel like I can stretch the field quite well and help open the bottom."
But stop talking about sports. It's safe to say that many fans can't get over the bond that Gronk shares with Tom. And the prospect of seeing it later this season is probably much-needed good news for sports fans.
"To tell you the truth, you're not just going to go in with another guy and have a chemistry like that. I don't care who he is, what kind of player, you have to develop the chemistry. We've,quot; What's this, Year Nine now? So to develop all that chemistry, you just want it to keep working, to keep flowing, "Gronk previously shared with reporters." You know how you can get the best out of each other, so it's good to have that connection, it's good to have that chemistry and keep improving whenever we can. "
Tom later told WEEI, "Well, I think that speaks to our relationship and I feel as much for him as he does for me. I love the boy. He has had a huge impact on my personal and professional career. As I said, I have a lot of lucky to play with him. "
%MINIFYHTML536fca62d8e8556e02ebcd1ba125b95114%%MINIFYHTML536fca62d8e8556e02ebcd1ba125b95115%