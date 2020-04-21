Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady's reunion has propelled us to soccer

Let's go soccer bromances!

If you thought Rob Gronkowski When you finished putting on your helmets and shirts, you were clearly wrong.

According to the NFLThe New England Patriots agreed to trade Gronk with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick.

So what does this mean for those who may not watch ESPN every night? Don't worry, we are not judging. Means Gronk and Tom brady They will meet and play on the same soccer team again for the 2020-2021 season.

While both players haven't commented on the news, this dynamic duo has captured the attention of both soccer and pop culture fans for their friendship and chemistry on and off the field.

In fact, the two recently congratulated themselves on their manhood. We told you that these are not your average teammates. Earlier this week, Gronk appeared on Watch what happens live where Andy Cohen I asked him about the rumors that he might be coming out of retirement.