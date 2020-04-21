Rich the Kid & # 39; s Baby Mama Tori Brixx breaks the silence after arrest

Instagram

In her shared post on Instagram Stories, the young model seems to hint that she was not the aggressor during an altercation with a 54-year-old woman in a store.

Rich the KidBaby mom Tori Brixx broke her silence after her arrest on Monday, April 20. Taking into account the Instagram stories, the model seemed to insinuate that she was not wrong when she had an altercation with a 54-year-old woman. .

"I hate when MFs are the aggressor and then become victims when they get a response," he said, before shifting the focus to the Coronavirus pandemic while urging others to continue practicing social distancing. "But anyway … I hope everyone stays safe and respects the social distance of others. Especially during the pandemic," he continued, adding that people should be at least 6 feet away from each other.

This contradicted what the victim's daughter previously said on the site. According to her, Tori tried to cut the line at an ATM and demanded to pay first. The two women had an argument that soon became physical the moment Tori landed her fist on the woman's face, leaving her with a broken nose and a blue eye. Tori was arrested and allegedly charged with a felony.

Ignoring the Instagram star, the victim's daughter said in her post: "@toribrixx YOU ARE GARBAGE! You are rubbish IG H * e. Your eyebrows are so painted it is painful. Your azzzz is fake … honestly you look like a chicken head in real life without your filters. You have money because your baby daddy has money, honey. "

"His net worth is only 500k lmfao. I looked it up," continued his tirade. "I hope that the backseat of that police car is comfortable with all the COVID and staph that probably got you on your legs. They don't clean the backseat often. That goes through the neck. You don't deserve to use it."