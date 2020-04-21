Rich the Kid & # 39; s Baby Mama Tori Brixx arrested for allegedly beating a 54-year-old woman

Instagram

The Instagram model is reportedly taken to jail after being involved in an altercation that turned physical with a soccer mother at Target, leaving the middle-aged woman with a broken nose and black eye.

Rich the Kidbaby mom Tori Hughes also known as Tori Brixx has had an encounter with the law. The Instagram model was arrested on Monday, April 20, after being involved in an altercation with a soccer mom at Target in Los Angeles.

According to the 54-year-old woman's daughter, the discussion began when they were queuing at the ATM. The woman's daughter claimed that Tori tried to cut the line and demanded to check first. The two women had a heated argument, which became physical when Tori landed her fist on the woman's face, leaving her with a broken nose and a blue eye.

"@Toribrixx goes to jail for breaking my mother's nose! Have fun in jail, mom," the woman's daughter posted on Instagram Stories, mocking the Instagram model. She shared a detailed account of the altercation in another post, writing, "Felony drums! She was reserved. All for a little petroleum jelly. I hope it was worth it."

"He cut my mother in line demanding that he leave while my mother was not even done with her transaction. Bishh begins to threaten my mother and they began to exchange words …" he said. "Then out of the blue, he hits my mother in the face."

The daughter continued to tear Tori apart, "@toribrixx YOU ARE GARBAGE! You are rubbish IG H * e. Your eyebrows are so painted it's painful. Your azzzz is fake af … you honestly look like a chicken head really life without your filters. You have money because your baby daddy has money, honey. "

"His net worth is only 500k lmfao. I looked it up," continued his tirade. "I hope that the backseat of that police car is comfortable with all the COVID and staph that probably got you on your legs. They don't clean the backseat often. That goes through the neck. You don't deserve to use it."

However, according to MTO, Tori claims it was the middle-aged woman who skipped the line. After launching the hit, the injured woman called the Target manager, who contacted the police. Tori was later taken to the police station where she was hired for simple assault.

It is unclear if Tori has been released and how much her bail is set. She has not addressed the altercation or her arrest.