RHOA's Eva Marcille denies that Nene Leakes put her on the show!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille is closing reports that Nene Leakes was the reason she was chosen for the Bravo show.

During a live conversation with Kandi Burruss, Atlanta housewife, Eva made it very clear that Nene did not wear it.

"Linnethia Leakes did not hire me or bring me to this show. I was called by executives from Real Housewives of Atlanta years after being called by housewife executives from a [different] franchise, so be very clear," she said.

Like Kenya Moore, Eva says she can't wait for the reunion show, so she can make things clear.

Nene recently revealed that she believes Eva is too boring for the show and wants her to be replaced by enemy Kim Zolciak-Biermann. When Eva first joined, she and Nene were tense, but things quickly went between the couple.

