Reddit experienced site-wide issues with subreddits

Reddit experienced an outage on Monday, and while the site was experiencing problems, it would return an error page when trying to access subreddits. I was able to access the main page during the outage, but clicking a link to a subreddit led me to an error page.

Reddit said the site was "downgraded,quot; on its status page, though it noted at 3:02 PM ET that "the problem has been identified and a solution is being implemented." Reddit said on 5:45 PM ET that the problem was solved

Down Detector indicated an increase in user-reported issues around 2:30 PM ET.

Many online services have experienced significant outages as Internet traffic has increased dramatically while people are home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Xbox Live experienced problems for the first time in a month on April 10, the mobile video service Quibi had an outage on launch day, and the chat service Discord experienced server outages on March 16.

