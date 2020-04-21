Razer's new Blade Stealth 13 has the world's fastest 13.3-inch display

Razer has announced the early 2020 edition of its Blade Stealth 13. The new model replaces last year's GTX model and starts at $ 1,799. It will be available in the second quarter of 2020.

The biggest news is that the new Stealth is the first Ultrabook with a 13.3-inch, 120Hz display, compared to 60Hz displays on previous models. (Razer will also offer a 4K touchscreen model aimed at content creators.) A higher refresh screen is ideal for gaming as it provides smoother images during gaming. Razer says the new panel will cover 100 percent of the sRGB spectrum.

In late 2019, Blade Stealth was praised by reviewers as the most powerful ultraportable ever made. The device was only 3.13 pounds and 15.3 millimeters thick, and was powered by a GTX 1650 Max-Q. Installing such powerful hardware in a slim chassis was a great achievement for Razer and ultimately turned the Blade Stealth into a capable gaming laptop. Previously, it would have been very unusual to see something more powerful than an MX 150 graphics card on an ultraportable machine; heat output was considered too much for such a form factor.

But even though the setup was awesome, and it could handle games like Supervision without issue, the reviewers agreed that it was not up to the task of running AAA titles. Engadget tried to run Destiny 2 and described the experience as "stuttering,quot;.

This Stealth is even more ambitious, and Razer clearly hopes it can be better tailored to the needs of serious gamers. It's even lighter, at 3.11 pounds and 15.3 millimeters thick once again. But Razer is trying its luck with an even more powerful graphics card – this one has a GTX 1650 Ti with a Max-Q design and 4GB of GDDR6 memory.

This Stealth uses the same Core i7-1065G7H as its predecessor, but uses a 25W variant, while the previous one used a 15W variant. A higher-powered processor generally leads to higher performance, but also higher power consumption and more heat.

"The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is the most powerful Ultrabook in the world and we make it better," Razer Senior Vice President Brad Wildes said in a statement. "The new Razer Blade Stealth 13 introduces the next evolution of ultraportable gaming, providing users with the perfect balance of fun and functionality."

Finally, I know what you're probably wondering, and the answer is yes: Razer fixed the Blade's keyboard, just like it did in the recent Blade 15 update. You no longer have to worry about accidentally touching the up arrow; Razer extended the Shift key and placed both directional keys underneath.

The question, of course, is how this machine will compare to the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with AMD. The model we tested was $ 1,449, a little heavier and capable of working Red Dead Redemption II fine in high settings. That's currently the portable gaming laptop to beat, and the Blade Stealth 13 may be our first look to see if Intel is up to the challenge.