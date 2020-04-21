Rasheeda Frost video featuring Kirk Frost teaching his son, Karter Frost Some math makes fans smile

Rasheeda Frost posted a video with her husband Kirk Frost and her son, Karter Frost. The two men are doing homework together, and fans can't get enough of cute Karter. Look the following video.

Time Homework time with @ frost117 and @karter_frost ❤️❤️❤️❤️ ’Rasheeda captioned her post in which Kirk is teaching Karter math.

Shamea Morton jumped on the comments and said "Aaaaaah Karter😍😍😍 such a handsome and smart Lil boy!"

A commenter said: & # 39; Please take a tour of the home or decorating tips … Your house looks so beautiful, and you too, girl boss … 🔥🔥🔥 & # 39; And another fan posted this message: I'm a MATH educator and the first thing I noticed were the creative counters! Screws and all … Absolutely NO excuses! "

Someone else said, & # 39; I would love to partner with you on the classy and eye-catching home decor business adventure Yeeeeees & # 39; And another follower posted this: 'How good it feels to play with a child and do homework to practice with a child. & # 39;

One of Rasheeda's followers told him that “ I never liked the color gray, but your house is absolutely beautiful & # 39; & # 39 ;, and someone else posted this message: “ I'm breaking the nail in the equation that school life at home is real. & # 39;

Not too long ago, Rasheeda shared a video in which she flaunts a beautiful wig and fans tell her they are happy that she still looks great because this means that she also takes good care of herself during quarantine.

You should see the video that Rasheeda shared on her social media account in which she flaunts her beautiful wig.

Fans have praised her a lot and have also told Rasheeda that she does a great job with Karter.

People love to see the family so close, and Kirk is still with Rasheeda after all the drama has passed.



