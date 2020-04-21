Rasheeda Frost shows her envious curves in a see-through black dress photo as she celebrates another milestone with husband Kirk Frost

During this time of self-quarantine, Rasheeda Frost has been flaunting her envious figure even more than ever in a series of outfits to promote her business.

This week Kirk Frost's wife visited Instagram, and posted some sparkling photos in which she saw some revealing outfits.

The mother of two flaunted her body in a colorful outfit, later in a sheer black dress.

the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta The star also displayed her female figure in a body featuring elegant Italian art, including David, which was created during the High Renaissance by Michelangelo.

A follower said, "Good morning, I like that. Do you have all sizes?

Another person revealed: “You always look fierce and beautiful. I need the black dress.

If Rasheeda looks more radiant than ever, it's because she recently celebrated her twentieth wedding anniversary.

She said this about her tumultuous romance: “The road can get very, very hard. You must communicate and find a way to make sure you take care of each other. Kirk and I have been friends, and we've been through our ups and downs. Good times are really good and bad times are bad, but they are experiences. We understand each other a lot more and we're just making sure to make time for each other when things seem to be getting a little crazy. "

She went on to explain, "I think it has not only made me stronger, but it has also strengthened our base. Being in a reality show, sometimes you don't want to share because you're embarrassed. But in real shit, everyone's life It is not what they (pretend) is on social networks. I have met many people who have gone through the same thing and then it becomes a testimony. People say: "My God, you helped me overcome my situation." Painful, painful and devastating. But at the end of the day, I feel like that's what I was supposed to do. We were supposed to live our lives transparently. That's what we signed up for, and that's what we did.

Rasheeda is really taking her brand to the next level, and her fans couldn't be more proud.



