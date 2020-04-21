Rasheeda Frost reveals her secret to beautiful and healthy hair: watch the video in which she flaunts a natural look

Rasheeda Frost has always been admired for her beautiful natural and healthy hair, and has been offering advice to her fans, telling them what products she has been using. She just shared a new video featuring more products to her IG followers.

‘Have you been taking care of your hair? Treating myself to a deep therapeutic condition with Lavender Quench Deep Conditioner from @CamilleRoseNaturals this week Combining it with my favorite Neroli Blossom cleansing milk that I took from @Target and ending the day of washing with a Rejuva Drops scalp massage #CamilleRose, #GourmetBlends, # "Don't compromise me, my curls," Rasheeda wrote in his post.

A follower asked Rasheeda, "Are you still using organic Mueller products or have you completely switched to Camille rose?"

Someone else said to Boss Lady: I ​​would like to send you a Nutra Burst liquid multivitamin that contains biotin and numerous vitamins. If so, it would be a pleasure to send some bottles for you and your entire @Rasheeda family. "

Another follower said: ‘Your hair is beautiful and healthy, your natural grade of hair is nice, do you suggest these products for thick curly hair? @Rasheeda ".

Someone else posted this: "Can you guys comment on 'gang' in my last post to make my family of girls think I'm in a gang so I can get out of this toxic relationship?"

In other news, previously, Rasheeda posted a video with her husband Kirk Frost and their son, Karter Frost. The two men are doing homework together, and fans can't get enough of cute Karter.

Time Homework time with @ frost117 and @karter_frost ❤️❤️❤️❤️ ’Rasheeda captioned her post in which Kirk is teaching Karter math.

Shamea Morton jumped in the comments and showed love to sweet Karter. Many fans appreciated the fact that Kirk is taking the time to teach Karter math, and some people also highlighted the ingenious way he is doing this.



