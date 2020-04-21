R. Kelly Denied Chance to Get Out of Jail Again Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

WENN

Though the 'I Believe I Can Fly' singer's lawyer has pointed out that an inmate on his floor has been hospitalized with the symptoms, the judge overseeing his case is not convinced he is not a flight risk.

A judge has denied R. Kelly's second attempt to get out of jail and avoid the COVID-19 pandemic behind bars.

The virus has spread at MCC Chicago in Illinois, where Kelly is being held awaiting the first of many trials, but the judge overseeing his case has ruled she's confident the singer is not at risk.

The "I Believe I Can Fly" star's lawyer previously insisted his client should be released after an inmate on Kelly's floor was hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms.

The judge also made it clear she was not convinced the singer wasn't a flight risk – and she didn't want to stretch law enforcement limits during the ongoing pandemic: "They cannot ensure that a defendant with a history, incentive and opportunity to interference with potential witnesses will not do so, "she said, according to TMZ.