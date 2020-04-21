'Queen & Slim' star Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson welcome the girl

"Queen & Slim,quot; star Jodie Turner Smith and her husband, former "Dawson’s Creek,quot; star Joshua Jackson, recently welcomed their first child, according to People.

"Both the mother and baby are happy and healthy," the couple's representatives told People magazine.

Earlier this month, Jodie shared a beautiful maternity photo that describes her journey to motherhood.

"A fantastic journey that begins with awe and transformation," he wrote on his IG page. "I will never forget how this felt and now I will not soon forget what it looked like."

The couple first revealed the big news of the pregnancy when they went out together in Los Angeles in January, when Jodie flaunted her tummy in a tight dress.

Two months later, on International Women's Day, Jodie announced that they are expecting a daughter.

"Favorite moments with the baby," she captioned an Instagram video that showed her stomach moving as her daughter kicked inside. Can you see her dancing there? Every time I try to record, she stops.

Joshua said he always had a feeling that his son would be a girl. "My family doesn't really have children, so I knew it," she said during a March interview with Access, saying her extended family was "85 to 90 percent female."

There was an obvious concern for Jodie's safety regarding the coronavirus as its expiration date approached.

"Obviously, it's a little stressful right now and we're just trying to figure out how to be smart by being quarantined," Joshua said during a video interview with "Good Morning America." "The medical system at the moment is a little difficult, so we are solving it day by day."

"But she is healthy and the baby is healthy, so that is important," he added.

In December, we reported that the couple married just a few months after going public on their red carpet relationship.

It was rumored that they had been dating since at least November 2018.

