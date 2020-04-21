Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle expose Thomas Markle with a series of private text messages

A series of text messages that were exchanged between Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to his controversial and media lover, Thomas Markle.

The text messages were sent five days before Meghan's grand royal wedding in 2018. The royal couple made the messages public as they filed a massive lawsuit against associated newspapers in London's High Court.

Harry and his wife go after the tabloid Sunday paper, for invading their privacy by publishing portions of a private letter he wrote to them in May 2018.

An email from Harry said, "Tom, it's Harry, and I'm going to call you right now. Please answer, thanks. Tom, Harry again! I really need to talk to you. You don't need to apologize; we understand the circumstances, but,quot; go public. " It will only make the situation worse. If you love Meg and want to correct him, give me a call as there are two other options that do not imply that you have to speak to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation. So please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not mad, we just need to talk to you. Thank you. "

Another text read: "Oh, talking to the press will backfire, trust me, Tom. Only we can help you, as we've been trying since day 1."

The following texts showed that the couple tried and failed to convince Thomas not to speak to the press.

Duchess Meghan approached her father and wrote, "I have been contacting you all weekend, but you are not answering any of our calls or answering any text messages … Very concerned about your health and safety, and I have Taken all measure to protect you, but I'm not sure what else we can do if you don't respond … Need help? Can we send the security team back? I'm very sorry to hear that you're in the hospital, but I need you to get in Contact us … What hospital are you in? We're sending the same types of security that you declined this weekend to be on the ground to make sure you're safe. "

Thomas has defended himself for selling the letter and has conducted several paid interviews hitting his own son.



