President Trump will ban all immigration to the US. USA In light of the coronavirus pandemic

Some see Trump's plan as a move to distract attention from his failed COVID-19 response, while others think the pandemic is an excuse to execute his agenda to stop immigration altogether.

President Donald trump is making another surprising decision amid the coronavirus crisis. The President has announced that he will sign an executive order that will temporarily suspend immigration to the US. USA Due to the ongoing pandemic.

"In light of the attack by the invisible enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American citizens," he wrote on Twitter on Monday evening, April 20, "I will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States. United!

The president did not further explain what mechanism he will use to suspend immigration, how long the suspension could last or what effect this will have on those who already have green cards. The White House also declined to provide more information on the executive order.

Needless to say, Trump's announcement garnered huge reactions from critics, who see it as his attempt to distract attention from his failed COVID-19 response. Congressman Jerry Nadler tweeted: "President Trump is now seeking to distract us from his confused COVID-19 response by trying to blame immigrants. The truth is, many immigrants are on our front lines, protecting us as doctors, nurses, health assistants , farm workers and restaurant workers. "

Attorney Walter Shaub agreed, stating: "Yes, Trump's Executive Immigration Order is a ploy to distract from his failed COVID-19 response. Yes, he is not sure if the court will revoke it. But it would be wrong to reject it. " as a ploy. It's the next test balloon as it heats up with a much bigger power take-off this year. "

Meanwhile, British environmentalist David Rothschild commented: "The groups that President Trump has blamed by avoiding any responsibility for his voluntary negligence and corruption that have killed 43,000 (and counting): Chinese, Democratic governors, the media, doctors and nurses, WHO, immigrants. "

Activist Charlotte Clymer was puzzled by the Trump movement, asking: "Let me clarify this: Trump believes the economy should & # 39; reopen & # 39; in the immediate future against the advice of medical experts and governors of both parties, but Are you announcing an executive order that prohibits immigration because of the & # 39; health risks & # 39; for our economy?

Others believe that health problems are only Trump's excuse to justify aggressive immigration restriction. A Twitter user stated: "So Trump is using the Pandemic as an excuse to stop immigration to the United States, as he has been trying to do since before the Pandemic …"

A concerned user chimed in: "Trump is blocking ALL IMMIGRATION, rather than blocking the entire country. We are trapped in the house with a monster that is killing us."