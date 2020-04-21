Prequel to & # 39; The Hunger Games & # 39; officially in process

Facebook

Lionsgate has announced & # 39; The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes & # 39 ;, a prequel to the film franchise starring Jennifer Lawrence adapted from the Suzanne Collins novel series.

Fans of "The Hunger Games"You can expect more from the film franchise in the form of a prequel adapted from Suzanne Collins& # 39; next novel.

The heads of the Lionsgate studio have announced the author yet to be published. "The ballad of songbirds and snakes"will be adapted for the big screen by Francis Lawrencewho directed "The Hunger Games: On Fire"and parts 1 and 2 of" The Hunger Games: Mockingjay ".

The fifth film in the hit series will be written by Catching Fire screenwriter Michael Arndt and Collins herself.

"Lionsgate has always been the film home of The Hunger Games, and I am delighted to return to them with this new book," said Collins, who will also take on the role of executive producer, in a statement.

"From the beginning, they have treated the source material with great respect, honoring the thematic and narrative elements of the story, and forming an incredible team both in front of and behind the camera."

The original movie series "The Hunger Games" starred Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworthand Josh Hutcherson.