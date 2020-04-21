Porsha Williams secures her acting career – Watch the video

Porsha Williams appears to be securing her acting career, and after watching the last video she shared on her IG account, fans congratulate her. Check out the clip that Porsha shared on her social media account below.

‘#InsecureHBO 10 pm You are seeing that I know I am! 🔥 @insecurehbo ’, captioned the Porsha video.

A follower said, "Let's go and get this, hunni. I'll show you how to get to the money🎶 So proud of you. Keep expanding your resume, sister."

Someone else wrote: ‘We love you, baby! You deserve all the blessings and happiness that your heart and hands can have. "

Another follower posted this message: "I'm here for everything in your life right now. If anyone deserves it, it's YOU,quot;, and another commenter posted this: "There are no cookies for you, hot dog! @ Porsha4real YOU ARE HELL! "

A fan said to PJ's mother, "Porsha, you're natural. I saw you at the play with Vivica Foxx when I was in Houston, and you played that cool role, so congratulations and you're still you."

Another follower said, "I am very proud of you. Well spoken, balanced and reserved. You really have become your own woman," and someone else also spoke about Porsha: "Get that bag, girl!"

An Instagram installer posted this message: amo I love you Porsha and love your growth, but don't let Nene take you down a negative path. There's no need for you to fight Kenya, even if she shades you … Everyone shades each other, so if she doesn't come straight for you, let him go. Don't get involved in it and Nene's meat. I am not a big fan of Kenya, but I can see that you are creating a beef with it and not the other way around. "

Ad

In other news, Porsha just shared the cutest photos with her and Dennis McKinley's daughter Pilar Jhena.



Post views:

0 0