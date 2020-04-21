Pierce Brosnan tells a funny story from the time he and Quentin Tarantino drank while arguing over the possible James Bond movie

Pierce Brosnan, during Esquire's live observation of the first Brosnan Bond movie, Golden eye, He revealed that there was a time when he and Quentin Tarantino met to discuss the possibility of a James Bond movie.

Even though the potentially incredible movie never came into existence, the 66-year-old actor and Quentin met with their teams to discuss the potential of a movie.

Brosnan claimed that the meeting took place shortly after the successful launch of Kill Bill Volume 2, and Quentin wanted to meet, so one day he went down to Hollywood from the beach and spoke with the director in the lobby of his Four Seasons hotel.

Pierce said he arrived at the hotel around 7:00 pm because he likes to be on time, and then fifteen minutes passed, and then another 15 minutes, and finally, Pierce took another martini and relaxed in his seat. Finally, the Pulp Fiction director stepped down, and by that time Pierce was "pretty smoked," as he put it.

Brosnan said he and Quentin had several drinks together until they were both drunk. Brosnan told him that he believed James was the best James Bond, and that he desperately wanted to create a 007 movie.

The director was pounding on the table with enthusiasm, making all kinds of noise, but Pierce didn't want to tell him to calm down because he was Quentin Tarantino. Brosnan said he returned home to tell the producers about the possible collaboration, but that "it was not meant to be."

It is unfortunate that the film has never materialized, but it may be better to leave it that way anyway. Quentin then directed some of the greatest films of his career, including The Hateful Eight, Django Unchained, Inglorious Bastards, and so Once upon a time in Hollywood.

Pierce Brosnan, on the other hand, had just finished his latest installment in the James Bond franchise, Die another day in which he co-starred with Halle Berry. Die another day it only came out two years ago Kill Bill Volume 2.



