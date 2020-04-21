Pierce Brosnan remembers meeting drunk Quentin Tarantino about Bond movie launch

WENN

The actor from & # 39; GoldenEye & # 39; tells the story of the meeting he had with the director of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; during a live video interview that he accompanied to an online party for his 1995 Bond film.

Up News Info –

Pierce Brosnan once released a James Bond movie for Quentin Tarantino when both stars were drunk.

Pierce last played 007 in 2002 "Die another day" and the "Once upon a time in Hollywood"The filmmaker told the Brit that he had a great idea for the next film in the series, which he hoped to direct.

"He wanted to meet me, so one day I went to Hollywood from the beach and met him at the Four Seasons (hotel)," Pierce told UK Esquire in a live video interview that accompanied an online party for his 1995 Bond. film "GoldenEye" on Sunday April 19.

"I got there at 7pm; I like to be on time," Brosnan said. "7.15 came. No Quentin. I was upstairs doing press. Someone sent a martini, so I had a martini, and I waited until 7.30, and I thought, 'Where the hell is he?' , apologies, so I thought, 'OK, I'll have another martini'. "

When Tarantino showed up for the meeting, Brosnan admitted that he was "quite smoked (drunk)" and shared that Tarantino quickly caught up on some cocktails.

"I was hitting the table, saying, 'You're the best James Bond, I want to do James Bond,'" Brosnan recalled, "and I was very close to the restaurant and I thought, 'Please calm down.' ; but we do not tell Quentin Tarantino to calm down. "

Pierce did not reveal any details of the field, although he did mention it to his Bond bosses, who did not like the idea. But the actor still wonders how the potential project could have turned out.

"That would be nice to see," he laughed.

<br />

See the best anecdotes from Pierce's chat at: https://www.esquire.com/uk/culture/a32205182/best-anecdotes-moments-pierce-brosnan-goldeneye-watchalong/.