People "want to be able to escape and connect" – Deadline

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said the company's management team is still "feeling the wind" as they drive through COVID-19, but he sees subscriber numbers in the first quarter as a validation of the mission. .

"We know nothing more than anyone else about these great elements," he said, referring to the broader trends of the virus and its effects on society and the economy. "We are in the same uncertainty as everyone else. What we are sure of is that the Internet is growing. Fortunately, it is a more important part of people's lives. And people want entertainment. They want to be able to escape and connect, now whether the times are tough or happy. We've had a subscriber surge in March that is essentially a preview of the rest of the year. "

Netflix reported a successful quarter earlier Tuesday in terms of new subscriber additions, growing by 16 million members worldwide to reach just 183 million.

The CEO added that the company's "assumption" is that subscriber numbers will be milder as the year progresses, including in the fourth quarter, which is generally fertile.

Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos spoke about the meteoric success of Tiger king and another unscripted rate in the period. He said he doesn't plan to make any significant adjustments to the content stream, including as a way to preserve programming during full production shutdown.

"We continue to experiment with all kinds of launch strategies," he said. Love is blind He noted strong first-trimester vision as a staggered (that is, not simultaneous, compulsive) release, he noted. Too hot to handle, which premiered this month, is on its way to being Netflix's most watched competition show and had all the episodes released at once. "We are still testing it," Sarandos said. "But I don't see us moving significantly away from that."

