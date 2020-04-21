Past in present: 4 trips that changed us

Our luck improved at the 19th century British residence, which is now part of Osmania Women & # 39; s College. Both my mother and Hya had studied here, and behind the elegant Palladian-style building, Mom looked for the cannon that was a constant feature of her tales in her college days. "My friends and I sit there and have lunch," he recalled. The childhood roles were reversed, we asked mom to climb on top to take a picture.

In an era before cable television hit India, trips to the 1930s Moazzamjahi ice cream market in the shadow of its granite clock tower were the highlight of my week. Now we go up to the roof to take a closer look, and my father pointed out where his pediatrician's office had been across the street, just as he had many times before, when he was too obsessed with scoops of creamy mango to notice it. .

We crossed the Musi River towards the Old City, and in the Moghulpura neighborhood, we knocked on the door of the house that is now in my father's birthplace. There's no trace of the original house that once spanned the entire block, but current residents allow us to rummage inside anyway. When Dad gestured toward a wall that once had beautiful woodwork, the owner nodded in appreciation. It was there until a few decades ago, he recalled, before termites looted the delicate moldings.

I inherited my obsession with reading from my father and yet somehow he never took me to the Asafia Library, his childhood refuge where his own father studied the rare Urdu, Persian, and Arabic manuscripts. Perhaps I simply had never been interested?

Later, in the Chowk ki Masjid mosque, while my father read aloud the Urdu script for a minbar consecration plaque, my mother, sister and I were chased away by an assistant. "Ladies are not allowed!" he said. Ironic, since it had been built in 1817 by a woman, my great-great-great-great-great-grandmother Syeda Vazirunnisa Begum.

The mosque is not far from the 19th century Chowmahalla Palace, where I passed the portraits hanging on the walls countless times, only now I had Dad to point out the portrait of Hyderabad's second nizam, my ancestor Nizam Ali Khan.

Finally, when the sun started to set, we climbed the claustrophobic staircase of the Charminar, a landmark whose four reddish minarets could be the city's insignia, to enjoy the golden view of the old city. After a lifetime of guided tours on the way to bracelet shopping at nearby Lad Bazaar, this was our first family photo at the top.