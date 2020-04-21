Parrot will manufacture its surveillance drone for the US Army. USA – Defense blog

French drone maker Parrot announced that it has passed another milestone in the US Army's short-range reconnaissance drone program. USA

Parrot will manufacture its next generation of small-unit surveillance drone prototypes for the US Department of Defense. USA The US Army USA He selected a total of six companies, including Parrot, for the SSR project and awarded them $ 11 million in funding to prototype and evaluate drones.

The service intends to adapt small commercial drones for the battlefield.

As the final steps in this selection process, Parrot will participate in an operational evaluation to support an Army production award decision. In anticipation of an increased demand signal from the Department of Defense, Parrot will begin manufacturing prototypes of its dedicated drone in the United States of America.

The mature prototype presented by Parrot, designed with carefully selected components, has now been approved for initial manufacturing. To support Parrot's commitment to the capabilities of the US industry. Parrot is finalizing its production chain in the USA. USA With partner NEOTech to build their final prototype lot for delivery to the US Army. USA And the Defense Innovation Unit in July 2020. The assembly of the final prototype includes the installation in NEOTech Installation of all the software developed by Parrot in Paris (France) that guarantees high IP protection without data dissemination. NeoTech and Parrot are also partnering to achieve the highest quality standard in the industry, to meet the requirements of the US Army. USA

"Parrot is honored to work with the Department of Defense on this highly strategic project," said Laurent Rouchon, Parrot's vice president of security and defense. "We have successfully met the high standards set in the past 12 months in prototype efforts and we look forward to entering this final phase and launching production in the United States."

In April 2019, the US Army. USA And the Defense Innovation Unit selected Parrot and 5 additional commercial drone manufacturers to develop short-range reconnaissance drone prototypes for military use. As a result of the award, Parrot developed a prototype of the drone between May and November 2019. Parrot focused the company's Paris-based research and development efforts to design a drone dedicated to the specifications of the US Army. USA A prototype unit was completed in November 2019, and the initial testing phase continued until January 2020. Initial positive results encouraged Parrot to begin exploring the industrialization phase in early 2020.