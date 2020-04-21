One Direction to Reunite: revisiting the most OMG moments of the band

Only one direction surely he has made many memories of midnight.

Since they joined in 2010, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik He became one of the famous boy bands of all time, entertaining fans around the world with his biggest hits. Even after announcing their break in 2015, the musicians continue to cause a stir as they embark on their solo careers.

With the tenth anniversary of their formation months later, it has been confirmed that the five members of the group will participate in a special meeting. On April 19, Payne announced that his former bandmates are working on all the details during an Instagram Live, sharing: "Most of us are in London, we have been trying to organize the first FaceTime group with the guys right now " "

He added, "I can't say too much. Louis fired me for revealing a little bit of our plans the other day, so they're going to have the group chat telling me."