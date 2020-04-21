One Direction to Reunite: revisiting the most OMG moments of the band

Only one direction surely he has made many memories of midnight.
Since they joined in 2010, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik He became one of the famous boy bands of all time, entertaining fans around the world with his biggest hits. Even after announcing their break in 2015, the musicians continue to cause a stir as they embark on their solo careers.
With the tenth anniversary of their formation months later, it has been confirmed that the five members of the group will participate in a special meeting. On April 19, Payne announced that his former bandmates are working on all the details during an Instagram Live, sharing: "Most of us are in London, we have been trying to organize the first FaceTime group with the guys right now " "
He added, "I can't say too much. Louis fired me for revealing a little bit of our plans the other day, so they're going to have the group chat telling me."
Of losing X Factor and paused, until Malik leaves the group and becomes dads, relive all of One Direction's greatest OMG moments below:
Thirdly the X factor: UK.
Despite winning over audiences around the world, the band finished third.
Doing his Saturday night live Debut
The UK band made their SNL They debut with an electric performance from their single "One Thing,quot;.
Win big at the VMA 2013
The band took home the coveted moonman trophy for best song of the summer for their song "Best Song Ever,quot;.
Hitting the big screen
The band gave fans a behind-the-scenes look live on the way to their This Is Us tour with their concert documentary film We are.
Meeting the Royals
While attending the Royal Variety Performance, the band met Prince william and Kate Middleton.
Malik announces that 1D is leaving
In March 2015, Malik announced that he would be leaving the band to launch his solo career.
Tomlinson and Malik's heated Twitter feud
Months after Malik's unexpected separation from the band, he found himself in a heated Twitter discussion with Tomlinson.
1D announces hiatus
Shortly after Malik's departure, Styles, Payne, Horan, and Tomlinson announced that One Direction will take an indefinite pause.
Paternity
Tomlinson became the father of his son Freddie reign in 2016. A year later, Payne welcomed her son. Gray Bear with ex Cheryl Cole.
Payne is called the "antichrist,quot; of styles
In an interview with The Face Magazine, the "Strip That Down,quot; singer called himself Styles' "Antichrist,quot;, noting that he has only spoken to Tomlinson and Horan since the band officially separated.
Styles Jokes Shadows Malik
While hosting SNL back in November 2019, Styles jokingly shadowed Malik during his monologue, saying, "I love those guys. They're my brothers. Niall, Louis, Liam and … Ringo! Yes, that's it."
Get together
Before their highly anticipated reunion, fans suspected that a sort of reunion was underway when Styles, Payne, Tomlinson, and Horan started following Malik on Twitter again. Others noted that the "PILLOWTALK,quot; singer was no longer listed as a "former member,quot; of the band on Google and has now been re-listed as a "vocalist."
Payne told Payne that it further fueled the meeting rumors. Sun"We have a 10-year anniversary, so we've all been talking a lot over the past few weeks, which has been really nice."
