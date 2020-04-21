OMG! Friends Cast offers fans a dream reunion opportunity

No one told us that the awards could be that good.
As All In Challenge continues to unite artists, celebrities, athletes, and sports leagues to raise millions of dollars for people in need, the cast of friends is getting involved in an epic way.
Tuesday morning, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer,Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc He took social media and announced what they will offer for the All In Challenge.
"Hi guys! We are so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time," Jennifer shared on Instagram. "We hope this brings a bit of joy and something to look forward to."
So what is the official price? The cast wants you and five of your friends to join the friends crew on stage 24, where he will be in the audience for the recording of his reunion special coming soon for HBO Max.
"Be our personal guests in the audience for the recording where you can see us all together again for the first time in a long time, as we remember the show and celebrate all the fun we had," the award said. PLUS, have a cup of coffee with us at Central Perk and get the Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour. "
As for the cherry on top of this epic experience, E! The news can confirm that 100% of proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America & # 39; s Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.
"I can't wait to meet and hug you when this is all over," Jennifer wrote in her post. "Until then, keep Facetiming, call, text, and text your friends and family. We have to be connected."
Today's announcement comes after E! News learned that friends will air again starting May 27 when HBO Max is officially released.
And for those waiting for a date at the friends special meeting, you will have to wait a little longer.
Although filming was originally scheduled for mid-March, filming was delayed due to the Coronavirus and social distancing patterns.
As they like to say: good things come to those who wait.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
