OMG! Friends Cast offers fans a dream reunion opportunity

No one told us that the awards could be that good.

As All In Challenge continues to unite artists, celebrities, athletes, and sports leagues to raise millions of dollars for people in need, the cast of friends is getting involved in an epic way.

Tuesday morning, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer,Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc He took social media and announced what they will offer for the All In Challenge.

"Hi guys! We are so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time," Jennifer shared on Instagram. "We hope this brings a bit of joy and something to look forward to."

So what is the official price? The cast wants you and five of your friends to join the friends crew on stage 24, where he will be in the audience for the recording of his reunion special coming soon for HBO Max.