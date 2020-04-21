Omarion restricts Son Megaa's communication with Ex Apryl Jones' male friends

Instagram

Omarion He is a strict father. It seems that the B2K the rapper does not allow his son Megaa Omari Grandberry, with whom he shares "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"star Apryl jones, to talk to his male friends that he doesn't know.

The reveal comes during Apryl's recent Instagram live stream featuring Megaa and her and O's daughter, A & # 39; mei Kazuko Grandberry. At one point during the live broadcast, Apryl asked Megaa to call his friend Ronald on his iPad. However, the boy refused and said that he could call Ronald from his phone but not from his iPad.

When asked why, he explained to his mother that it was because Omarion did not allow him to call someone he did not know. In response, Apryl told him that it was okay to do so and that his father did not need to meet Ronald in order for them to communicate.

Omarion, however, apparently doesn't need to worry. Fans noted in the comment sections that Ronald is Apryl's gay friend.

Meanwhile, others praised Megaa for listening well to her father. "NAH YOUR SON IS SMART AND THAT'S THE WAY HE SHOULD BE," wrote one fan. "Once again, Omarion sat with his feet propped up like 'I taught him well!' #UnbotheredAf lol," reads another comment.

Shading Apryl, another fan commented: "That is correct, baby, be faithful to your father because it is not her." One person also thought that O was making a good decision and explained, "It's understandable that a parent, especially with Apryl's background, can't get everyone you call friends to interact with your kids."

For the past few months, Omarion and Apryl have been in the headlines after she confirmed that she was dating O's B2K groupmate. Lil fizz before finally dividing. O was known not to be upset about the whole thing, though he started breaking his silence in interviews earlier this year.

"I don't have a relationship with Fizz. I think there should be [an] opportunity for us to talk one day. I don't know when that is, but there should be an opportunity … because it's a question for people. So, believe this 'I don't know' layer, "he said on Big Boy's" Neighborhood "in February, before adding that Fizz and Apryl were already dating when B2K was on the" Millennium Tour "in 2019.

However, the former couple did not say anything to him, since Omarion learned of their relationship through rumors. "However, I want to be clear, what Apryl and I had was what Apryl and I had. We created something really beautiful and we gave something really beautiful to each other that is really irreplaceable. So at the end of the day, even though I have public affairs, I do not wish malice or malice towards anyone, "Omarion insisted.