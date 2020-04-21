Nikki Glaser to Lead Comedy "Canceled" Produced by Sara Gilbert and Tom Werner for Quibi – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi has put into development Cancelled, a Nikki Glaser comedy series starring Cindy Caponera (At home with Amy Sedaris) and the Sara + Tom production banner by Sara Gilbert and Tom Werner.

Written by Caponera and Glaser, Cancelled focuses on Nikki Reynolds, played by Glaser, arguably the industry's hardest-working comedian about to get her own late-night talk show. When a questionable outfit at the comedy store goes viral and her career collapses, she is forced to return to her parents in St. Louis to weather the storm, lick her wounds, and heal some old ones.

Sara + Tom



Caponera and Glaser are executive producers with Werner, Gilbert and Mandy Summers, director of development and production for sara + tom. Sara + tom produces for Quibi.

Glaser is the host of Comedy Central's first ever live morning show, entirely produced by women. You up with nikki glaser for SiriusXM, his recent Netflix comedy special, Bangin ', released last October, was the most-watched Netflix special of the month and included in Vulture's "Top 10 Best Comedies of 2019" list at the end of the year. This January, he kicked off his national comedy tour, Bang It Out! Previously, Glaser was the host, co-creator, and executive producer of the critically acclaimed. Not safe with Nikki Glaser, for Comedy Central and Nikki and sara live for MTV

His film and television credits include Judd Apatow's. Derailed train, NBC AP Bio and Inside Amy Schumer, among others.

Emmy and WGA nominee Caponera began her career as a writer, producer and performer in Second City in Chicago before moving on to writing for Saturday night live. His most recent writing / production credits include Nurse Jackie, shameless, I'm dying here at home with Amy Sedaris, where he served as an EP / Showrunner and CBS comedy, Broke.

Since its launch less than a year ago, Sara + Tom has had multiple projects sold and under development for premium cable / broadcast outlets as well as Broadcast. Gilbert stars in and is an executive producer for ABC The Conners. She along with several other key cast members recently closed a deal to return next season, paving the way for a third season. Gilbert is represented by Gersh Agency and Management 360.