NFL Draft prospects 2020: Top 10 wide receivers, ranked from CeeDee Lamb to Denzel Mims

Stop us if you've heard this before: the NFL is a passing league now. Because teams are pitching more than ever, that means everyone is looking for wide receivers. The fast, tall, tough, fast, versatile: If you can check a box, the NFL is interested.

Fortunately for teams, the NFL Draft 2020 features a slew of talented catchers that have scouts drooling over the possibilities. We could see up to seven selected in the first round of this year.

The top of the big wide receiver whiteboard is littered with names familiar to those who even have a casual interest in college football, while the other players on our Top 10 list have the tools that could make them great creators of games if they land on the right teams. Sporting News analyzes what everyone contributes:

MORE NFL PROJECT: Top 100 big board | SN's latest simulated draft

CeeDee Lamb (left), Caden Sterns (right) https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/9c/a9/ceedee-lamb-caden-sterns-073119-getty-ftr_1b3at2kkndluf15nfxxjte52i9.jpg?t=1238759980,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



NFL Draft 2020 wide receiver ranking

1. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Lamb entered the scene as a freshman, caught 46 passes for 807 yards, and improved the next two seasons. Last year, he ended his career at Oklahoma with 1,327 yards and 15 total touchdowns. At 6-2 and 189 pounds and with a speed of 4.50, Lamb can line up across the field. He is the kind of game maker any team would be happy to have. He will go high in the first round, and he has the talent to make an immediate impact.

2. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

It is a currency exchange if Jeudy or Lamb should be the first wide receiver in this draft. The measurable and the statistics are very similar. Jeudy (6-1, 192 pounds) is slightly smaller, but he ran a little faster 40 yards in the Combine (4.45) and caught more balls his last year in Alabama (77, for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns) at Despite working opposite the next guy on this list. Jeudy is another confident first-round pick who could get solid numbers as a rookie if he lands with the right team.

3. Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Unlike Lamb and Jeudy, Ruggs doesn't have the flashy receiving numbers, and his 6-0, 190-pound frame doesn't surprise anyone. But his fiery 4.27 40 times in the Combine has him right in the first round conversation. Ruggs was a great play that he hoped to happen in college, averaging 17.9 yards per catch over his three seasons. That includes an average of 19.5 last year. He also had 19 total touchdowns in the past two seasons, proving he has a nose for the end zone. All NFL teams want a field stretcher in the Tyreek Hill mold, and many see Ruggs as that type of player.

MORE: Read the latest news from the NFL Draft in the draft SN headquarters

4. Justin Jefferson, LSU

Jefferson has the largest frame (6-3, 192 pounds) of the top four receivers on this list, and with a time of 4.43 in the 40-yard run, he can also run behind the defenders. His numbers during his last season at LSU were off the charts; He accumulated 111 leading passes in the nation for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns. Jefferson should be a mid-to-late first-round pick, but with his tools, he could easily become the best receiver in this class.

5. Tee Higgins, Clemson

Higgins averaged 19.8 yards per catch during his senior year at Clemson. He also posted career highs in yards (1,167) and touchdowns (13). He's a full receiver, and at 6-4 and 217 pounds, he's just the size to be a nightmare in the red zone for opponents. Higgins will go in the middle or the last part of the first round, and any team that succeeds will feel lucky.

Jalen Reagor https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/59/9e/jalen-reagor-022720-getty-ftrjpg_1p1jpqfg9cl3a1uo7uqwf47lfy.jpg?t=-2019222464,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



6. Jalen Reagor, TCU

Reagor is the best slot receiver in this draft. Few things about his measurables (5-11, 195 pounds, 4.47 runs of 40 yards) or statistics (43 sacks, 611 yards, five touchdowns last season) will surprise you, but scouts love his running ability, hands, and toughness. He put up bigger numbers as a sophomore (72-1,061-9) and added another 170 yards and two ground scores. It will be a versatile weapon for any offense you join.

7. Brandon Aiyuk, State of Arizona

Aiyuk is a one-year wonder, at least at the FBS level after transferring from junior college. His senior season (65 catches, 1,192 yards, eight touchdowns) with the Sun Devils far exceeded his junior season (33-474-3). Still, explorers like him, and he could be late in the first round or early in the second. He underwent muscle surgery this offseason, but that's not a big concern. It may take time for Aiyuk to become an NFL catcher, but he has plenty of tools (6-1, 206 pounds, 4.50 speed).

PLUS: full draft of 7 rounds of SN

8. Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

Shenault fell back after a strong sophomore season in which he recorded 1,011 receiving yards, 115 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns. He still had 925 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns last year as a junior, but Colorado's other offensive problems limited him. There is still a lot she likes about him, starting with his impressive size (6-2, 220) and stamina. His versatility makes him the type of weapon that modern NFL teams crave and his 4.58 40 time is good enough to recruit him in the second round.

9. K.J. Hamler, Penn State

The 5-9, 176-pound Hamler is a classic "fast slot receiver." He'll have to put on more muscle (and cut falls) to really succeed in the NFL, but he showed off his impressive abilities during his final season with the Nittany Lions, catching 56 passes for 904 yards and eight touchdowns. Hamler did not run a 40-yard run at the Combine, but claims he has run a 4.27 before. Even if it is not that fast, there is no denying its speed or great playability, so it will be intriguing to many teams in the second round.

10. Denzel Mims, Baylor

Mims is another guy with all the tools: 6-3, 215 pounds, 4.38 40 times. He also had a fair amount of college production, going over 1,000 yards as a sophomore and senior and recording at least eight TDs in each of his past three seasons with the Bears. Like many receivers in the bottom half of this list, Mims needs to sharpen his route and his hands to really succeed in the NFL, but he's the type of player who will have plenty of opportunities.