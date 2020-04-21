NFL Draft prospects 2020: Top 10 running back, ranked from D & # 39; Andre Swift to Joshua Kelley

This is an interesting time for the running back position in the NFL. Only the best endorsements get large extensions of money in the long run, and often only after resisting or threatening to resist. That seems to make finding cheap and productive RBs in the draft even more important, but teams don't want to use a first-round pick (or maybe even a second round) in the back, figuring they can find a capable player in the last rounds or in the free agent market.

What does this mean for the best runners in the Draft class of the NFL 2020? It's hard to say, but one thing we do know is that there are several that have the potential to provide immediate impact. D & # 39; Andre Swift, J.K. Dobbins and Jonathan Taylor rank in the top three on the RB big table, but several other backups further down the list could be as shocking as the rookies if they land in the right places.

Sporting News breaks down the top 10 riders in this year's draft class:

NFL Draft 2020 Runner Rankings

1. D & # 39; Andre Swift, Georgia

Swift excelled at UGA despite working on a multiple backup system during his three years there, averaging 6.6 yards per carry and recording 1,000-yard seasons as a sophomore and junior. He also proved himself a capable receiver, catching 73 passes for 666 yards during his college career. The 5-9, 215-pound Swift ran a 4.48-yard 40-yard run in the Combine, and he's shown that speed and evasion are a complete lap in the NFL. He should be an initiator / impact committee for any team that recruits him in the first round.

2. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

Dobbins recorded three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons for Ohio State, including a 2,003-yard junior season that also threw 23 total touchdowns. He declined to run the 40-yard run at the Combine, but we know Dobbins is a dynamic playmaker. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry during his college career, and at 5-10 and 213 pounds, he's big enough to stay well in the NFL. It must be argued that he is the best in this draft, because he has also shown adequate receiving skills (66 receptions, 645 yards in three seasons). Dobbins must be an immediate impact player.

3. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

If Taylor had run just 23 more yards in his first year, he would have posted three consecutive 2,000-yard seasons during his time in Wisconsin. Even by Badger standards, that's really impressive. Taylor, 5-11, 219 pounds, also impressed the Combine when he ran a 4.39 40-yard run. Taylor even showed more in the receiving game as a junior, catching 26 passes for 252 yards. His heavy workload in college (926 career attempts) is both a blessing (shows that it lasts) and a curse (suggests he could wear himself out sooner), but he should be drafted in the first two rounds and produce yards immediately.

4. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

Edwards-Helaire exploded during his junior season, rushing for 1,414 yards and adding another 453 receiving yards on 55 receptions. At 5-8 and 209 pounds, he's unlikely to be an "all-down,quot; runner, but he's clearly a capable runner and solid receiver. His 4.60 40-yard run during the Combined was a bit disappointing, but he was able to present solid overall statistics in the Austin Ekeler mold. Given the importance of passing in today's NFL, Edwards-Helaire will be highly sought after.

5. Zack Moss, Utah

Moss impressed during his last three seasons in Utah, rushing for more than 1,000 yards each year and totaling 39 touchdowns. His 4.65 40-yard time at the Combine left a lot to be desired, but the 5-10, 222 pound is a tough runner and solid receiver (66 catches, 685 yards despite playing sparingly in his first year and missing several. games like junior). It could be an early touchdown machine as it continues to unfold as a full NFL lap.

6. Cam Akers, State of Florida

Akers is one of the most talented backups in this year's draft, but an inconsistent college career (sparked, at least in part, but the general inconsistencies of the state of Florida) and clumsiness issues have brought his stock down below par. that should be. The 5-11, 212-pound runner ran 4.48 40 yards at the Combine and logged 1,000-yard seasons as a freshman and junior. He also caught 69 passes for 486 yards in three years, proving he can handle three-loss tasks at the next level.

7. Eno Benjamin, State of Arizona

Benjamin fell behind in statistics during his third year, running almost 600 yards less (1,083) than his sophomore campaign (1,642 yards). He was still impressive as a running back and catcher (77 catches, 610 yards in his past two seasons), and his size (5-10, 210 pounds) and speed (4.57 40-yard time) are NFL caliber. It will likely be a mid-round selection that will work behind an established starter early in his career, but if he can handle his blocking chores, his receiving skills could take him to the field more than expected.

8. Anthony McFarland, Maryland

McFarland's college stats were decent (1,648 rushing yards, 6.7 yards rushing in two seasons with the Terrapins), but it was his 4.40 40 yard time at the Combine that really caught the eye. He's a little small at 5-9 and 198 pounds, but if he adds weight and continues to develop, he could pay as a mid-to-late round pick.

9. A.J. Dillon, Boston College

Dillon was productive in his three years in BC, running for at least 1,000 yards and 10 TDs each season (4,382 yards and 38 TDs total). He was seldom called up as a catcher (21 career catches), hurting his draft stock, but his 4.53 time in the 40-yard rush was decent enough, especially given his size (6-0, 250 pounds) . It could be a punishing closer around the goal line. It's unclear if he'll get a chance to do more than that in the NFL, but he's an intriguing prospect in the final round.

10. Joshua Kelley, UCLA

Kelley posted 2,303 yards and 25 total touchdowns in his two seasons at UCLA, although he fell in his second year on both yards for carry (4.6, down 5.5) and receptions (11, down 27). The 5-11, 219 pound back ran a solid 4.49 40 yards in the Combine, so even though he has to work on his game overall, he has enough tools to deserve a late round pick.