NFL Draft prospects 2020: Top 10 quarterbacks, ranked from Joe Burrow to Bryce Perkins

The quarterback is the most important position in the NFL, so it is only natural that it is the most talked about position when the NFL Draft rolls every spring. The 2020 NFL Draft is no different, and the names at the top of the big QB board this year (Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert) are the type that inspire thoughts of dynasties and great commercial casts. Even some of the lowest quarterbacks on the list (Jordan Love, Jalen Hurts, Jake Fromm) have the potential to be solid NFL starters.

Although there could be only four QBs selected in the first round, we all know that any quarterback that is selected has the potential to see the field as early as this year. That's why Sporting News is closely analyzing the top 10 eligible QBs for the NFL Draft 2020.

NFL Draft 2020 quarterback rankings

1. Joe Burrow, LSU

Burrow is arguably the best season ever for a college quarterback: He completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,672 yards, with 60 touchdowns and just six INTs. He added another 368 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, showing enough mobility to show that he can keep up the pace in today's NFL. The only concern about the 6-4, 216-pound Burrow is that he struggled as a junior (57.8 percent completion percentage, 2,894 yards, 16 TDs, five INTs), and he may need to be in the perfect system with weapons. optimal. around him. Either way, it is expected to be the number 1 choice, and you have the tools to make that investment worthwhile.

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

There is no denying Tua's talent. He completed 69.3 percent of his passes and had a ridiculous TD-INT 87:11 ratio during his relatively short college career. Injuries are the concern for the 6-1, 218-pound left-hander. During his time in Alabama, he reportedly broke his left wrist twice, sprained his right ankles and knee, and sustained a right hip injury that ended the season. Naturally, the teams are concerned, but Tagovailoa's quick pitch, remarkable precision, and strong leadership skills will be too tempting for teams in the top five. If you had no injury problems, it would probably be the best choice.

3. Justin Herbert, Oregon

Herbert is the size (6-6, 237 pounds) of scouts drooling, and he improved enough in his last season in Oregon (66.8 percent completion percentage, 3,471 yards, 32 TDs, six INTs) that he could very well be a top – five pick. Herbert, with big arms, did not show impressive statistics in college, but he is very mobile and seems ideal for the modern NFL. Based on his college career, he might develop a bit slower on a professional level than Burrow or Tua, but there's no denying Herbert's talent or leadership ability.

4. Jordan Love, Utah

Opinions seem mixed about Love, which is often the case for quarterbacks who don't play in Power 5 schools. The 6-4,225 pound fell back its third year, throwing 17 INT compared to just 20 touchdowns. The year before, it released 32 TDs compared to just six INTs. Love was also charged with possession of marijuana shortly after pleading for the NFL Draft. Because of all this, no one knows where he will go in the draft. Some see it as an underrated gem that will go in the middle of the first round; Others see it as an inconsistent headache that will ultimately fail. The talent is there, but can you put it all together?

5. Jacob Eason, Washington

Eason showed remarkable improvement in his first year in Washington compared to his first year when he started in Georgia. His only season with the Huskies resulted in a completion percentage of 64.2, 3,132 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight INTs. At 6-6 and 227 pounds, Eason is optimally sized, and what he lacks in mobility, he makes up for with arm strength. Unlike the first few players on this list, Eason is more of a development prospect, but he has the pedigree that is ultimately worth it.

6. Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Hurts is a natural leader, and after impressing in Alabama (but eventually being replaced by Tagovailoa), he transferred to Oklahoma and posted monster numbers (69.7 percent completion, 3,851 yards, 32 TD passes; 1,298 yards rushing, 20 Ground TDs). And while we know that statistics tend to be inflated in the Oklahoma system or against Big 12 competition, we also know that Hurts scored big numbers as a freshman in Alabama (2,780 passing yards, 954 rushing yards, 36 TD total). Hurts is big enough (6-2, 218) to play at the NFL level, so it's just a matter of finding the right team and giving him a chance.

7. Jake Fromm, Georgia

Fromm took advantage of an injury to Eason's knee in the first game of the 2017 season to take the initial job in Georgia and never look back. The 6-2, 220-pound Fromm fell back from his third year in terms of completion percentage, falling from 67.4 to 60.8 percent, but he also decreased his interceptions (six to five) and increased his yards (from 2,761 to 2,860). Fromm is not overly athletic, but he makes good decisions and reads defenses well, so NFL coaches will appreciate having him in his QB room.

8. Anthony Gordon, Washington State

Gordon was the last quarterback to put flashy numbers on Mike Leach's system. The caller for the 6-3, 210-pound signal threw for 5,579 yards and 48 TD (at 16 INT) while leading the nation in attempts (689) and finishes (493). You really don't know what to expect from Leach quarterbacks when they move to the next level. The moderate success Gardner Minshew achieved as a rookie last season should help Gordon in this year's draft, but it will still be seen as a project.

9. Brian Lewerke, State of Michigan

Lewerke has a reputation as a "good leader,quot;, which he needs because his stats leave a lot to be desired. He never completed more than 59.6 percent of his passes or threw more than 20 touchdowns in one season. Lewerke is mobile (559 rushing yards as a sophomore) and decently sized (6-3, 216 pounds), so NFL coaches will have something to work with, but it will be a while before he has an impact.

10. Bryce Perkins, Virginia

Perkins showed excellent mobility during his two seasons in Virginia, rushing for 1,692 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also threw for 6,210 yards and 47 touchdowns while completing 64.5 percent of his passes. Perkins is a good size (6-3, 215), and if he can clean up his decision-making (21 INT over two seasons), he could enter the field sooner than expected. Either way, it has many desirable tools, so it will be an interesting project.